ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 49TH AVENUE NE RO

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS 49TH AVENUE NE ROADWAY IMPROVEMENTS HARRISON TOWNSHIP KANDIYOHI COUNTY RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Proposals for the work described below will be received online through QuestCDN.com until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2023. Immediately following expiration of the time for receiving bids, Harrison Township will publicly view bids at an online bid opening meeting. Those interested in viewing the online bid opening are welcome to join via Microsoft Teams. Please use the link or call-in number/Conference ID below to see and/or hear the bid opening results: Microsoft Teams Meeting Link: https://tinyurl.com/HarrisonTownship49th Call: 612-428-8778, Conference ID: 819 473 834# DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately: 6600 SQ YD RECLAIM BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT 1650 TON BITUMINOUS SURFACING 360 LIN FT SAW CUT PAVEMENT 1100 SQ YD TURF RESTORATION together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by 9/29/2023. PLAN HOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The plan holders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8476932 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $50.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. BID SUBMITTAL: A bid shall be submitted online no later than the date and time prescribed. For this project, the Owner will only be accepting online electronic bids through QuestCDN. To access the electronic bid form, download the project document and click online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. BID SECURITY: A Proposal Bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of Harrison Township shall accompany each bid. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby. DATED: 4/13/2023 /S/ Alessia Holien Clerk (April 19 & 26, 2023) 213847