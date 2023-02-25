ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS North Shore Drive Manhole Repair Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District Spicer, MN RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Sealed proposals for the work described below will be received by the Board of County Commissioners of Kandiyohi County, Minnesota at the office of the County Administrator, Health and Human Services Building, Suite 2020,2200 23rd St NE, Willmar, MN, 56201 until 9:00 A.M. on Tuesday March 21, 2023, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately: 1 LUMP SUM SANITARY SEWER BYPASS 35 LIN FT 18” PVC SANITARY SEWER 20 LIN FT SANITARY MANHOLE 300 SQ YD BITUMINOUS STREET PATCHING 6 LIN FT OUTSIDE DROP 200 SQ YD TURF ESTABLISHMENT together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. This project is subject to Responsible Contractor Certification. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract must be complete by 09/01/2023. PLAN HOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The plan holders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. Any addendums may also be distributed by mail, fax, or email. TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at or www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #8400930 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $30.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents is also available for a nonrefundable price of $150.00 per set, which includes applicable sales tax and shipping. Please make your check payable to Bolton & Menk, Inc. and send it to 2040 Hwy. 12 East, Willmar, MN, 56201-5818, (320) 231-3956, fax (320) 231-9710 BID SECURITY: A certified check or proposal bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of Glacial Lakes Sanitary Sewer and Water District shall accompany each bid. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby. DATED: 2/14/2023 /S/ Corey Smith GLSSWD Director Published: QuestCDN West Central Tribune: February 25, 2022 ****END OF SECTION**** (Feb. 25, 2023) 196839