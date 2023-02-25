ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS WILLMAR PUBLIC SC

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS WILLMAR PUBLIC SCHOOLS, DISTRICT 347 (Owner) WILLMAR, MINNESOTA MIDDLE SCHOOL TENNIS COURTS General Notice Willmar Public Schools (Owner) is requesting Bids for the construction of the following Project: Middle School Tennis Courts 224005 Bids for the construction of the Project will be received by Bollig Inc on behalf of Willmar Public Schools District 347 until 2:00 p.m. local time on March 7, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read at the Bollig Inc office, 1700 Technology Drive NE, Suite 124, Willmar, MN 56201. The Project includes the following Work: The Project consists of pavement removal, bituminous paving, curb and gutter, sidewalk replacement with pedestrian ramps, and tennis court equipment. Bids are requested for the following: Middle School Tennis Courts Obtaining the Bidding Documents The Issuing Office for the Bidding Documents is: Bollig Inc 1700 Technology Drive NE, Suite 124 Willmar, MN 56201 Prospective Bidders may obtain or examine the Bidding Documents at the Issuing Office on Monday through Friday between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. and may obtain copies of the Bidding Documents from the Issuing Office as described below. Partial sets of Bidding Documents will not be available from the Issuing Office. Neither Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Bidding Documents, including addenda, if any, obtained from sources other than the Issuing Office. Bidding Documents may also be examined at the Willmar Builders Exchange, 2104 East Highway 12, Willmar, MN 56201; or may be purchased online at www.bollig-engineering.com under the bidding tab through QuestCDN for $40. Printed copies of the Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office by paying a deposit of $100 for each set. Bidders who return full sets of the Bidding Documents in good condition within 10 days after receipt of Bids will receive a refund of $60.00 for documents returned in good condition within the time limit indicated above. Make deposit checks for Bidding Documents payable to Bollig Inc. Pre-bid Conference No Pre-Bid Meeting will be held for this project. Instructions to Bidders For all further requirements regarding bid submittal, qualifications, procedures, and contract award, refer to the Instructions to Bidders that are included in the Bidding Documents. Wage Rates State of Minnesota prevailing wage rate requirements apply to this Contract. This Advertisement is issued by: Owner: Willmar Public Schools, District 347 By: Aaron Pilarski Title: Building & Grounds Manager Date: February 18, 2023 – West Central Tribune (Feb. 18 & 25, 2023) 194918