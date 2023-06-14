Bids for the construction of the 2023 Mi

Bids for the construction of the 2023 Microsurfacing Project will be received by Dovre Township electronically through the online electronic bid service QuestCDN until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at which time the Bids received will be opened and reviewed. Once all the electronic bids have been reviewed and accepted (AS READ), the preliminary Base Bid results will be shared with all Bidders. Bid results may be viewed at www.questcdn.com. Principal components of the project include the following: BITUMINOUS MATERIAL FOR MICRO-SURFACING 19,507 GAL MICRO-SURFACING SCRATCH COURSE 315 TON MICRO-SURFACING SURFACE COURSE 315 TON TRAFFIC CONTROL 1 LS Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: Hakanson Anderson 3601 Thurston Avenue Anoka, MN 55303 Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office of: Hakanson Anderson, located at 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303 for a non-refundable purchase price of $75 per set. Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.haa-inc.com under the “Projects/QuestCDN” link for $22.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8558238 on the “Search Projects” page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com. Bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. For this project, bids will ONLY be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to Dovre Township, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the Township. (June 14 & 21, 2023) 233053