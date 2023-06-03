Bids for the construction of the 8th Str

Bids for the construction of the 8th Street Improvement Project will be received by Dovre Township electronically through the online electronic bid service QuestCDN, until 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at which time the Bids received will be opened and reviewed. Once all the electronic bids have been reviewed and accepted (AS READ), the preliminary Base Bid results will be shared with all Bidders. Bid results may be viewed at www.questcdn.com. Principal components of the project include the following: MOBILIZATION 1 LS AGGREGATE BASE CLASS 5 180 TON FULL DEPTH BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT RECLAMATION (P) 10,500 SQ YD HAUL FULL DEPTH RECLAMATION 100 CU YD MILL BITUMINOUS PAVEMENT (1.5”) 150 SQ YD TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2,B) 1,210 TON TYPE SP 12.5 NON WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2,B) 1,210 TON TYPE SP 9.5 WEARING COURSE MIXTURE (2,B) 2.5” THICK 721 SQ YD 15” RC PIPE CUVERT 64 LF 18” RC PIPE CULVERT 32 LF 6” CONCRETE DRIVEWAY PAVEMENT 3,700 SQ FT RELOCATE E911 SIGNS 45 EA INSTALL MAILBOX SUPPORT 45 EA TRAFFIC CONTROL 1 LS SILT FENCE, TYPE MACHINE SLICED 400 LF SELECT TOPSOIL BORROW 370 CU YD SOIL BED PREPARATION 1 ACRE SEEDING 1 ACRE SEED, MIXTURE 25-151 132 LB HYDRAULIC STABILIZAED FIBER MATRIX 3,300 LB WATERING TURF 50 MGAL Bids will be received for a single prime Contract. The Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: Hakanson Anderson 3601 Thurston Avenue Anoka, MN 55303 Bidding Documents may be obtained from the Issuing Office of: Hakanson Anderson, located at 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303 for a non-refundable purchase price of $75 per set. Alternatively, digital copies of the Bidding Documents are available at www.haa-inc.com under the “Projects/QuestCDN” link for $22.00 (non-refundable). These documents may be downloaded by selecting this project and by entering eBidDocTM Number 8549025 on the “Search Projects” page. For assistance and free membership registration, contact QuestCDN at (952) 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com. Bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 to submit a bid electronically. For this project, bids will ONLY be received and accepted via the online electronic bid service through QuestCDN.com Each bid must be accompanied by a certified check, cashier’s check, cash deposit, or bid bond, made payable to Dovre Township, in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid. The Town Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids and to waive irregularities and informalities therein and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interests of the Township. (June 3 & 10, 2023) 229635