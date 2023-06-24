BITUMINOUS TRAIL & BITUMINOUS OVERLAY BI

BITUMINOUS TRAIL & BITUMINOUS OVERLAY BIDS CLOSE JULY 18, 2023 KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN. NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic bids will be received by the Kandiyohi County Public Works Department, 1801 East Highway 12, Willmar, MN 56201, until 11:00 A.M. the 18th day of July, 2023, at which time bids will be opened and publicly read. Project SAP 034-624-012 includes bituminous trail construction, bituminous milling, and bituminous overlay along CSAH 24 from Country Club Drive NE to TH 71. Combined estimated quantities of work are: Grubbing – 18 EACH, Remove Bituminous Pavement – 3526 SY, Remove Bituminous Curb – 1322 LF, Common Embankment (CV)(P) – 2804 CY, Excavation Common (P) – 1180 CY, Aggregate Base Class 5 – 1570 TON, Mill Bituminous Surface – 4306 SY, Bituminous Mixture – 2478 TON, 24” CP Pipe Culvert – 490 LF, Connect to Existing Storm Sewer – 7 EACH, Casting Assembly – 6 EACH, Construct Drainage Structure – 22 LF, Concrete Walk – 668 SF, Concrete Curb and Gutter – 3000 LF, Common Topsoil Borrow – 672 CY, Truncated Domes – 80 SF, and other miscellaneous construction items. Kandiyohi County will receive and accept bids ONLY through QuestCDN.com via their electronic VirtuBid online bid service. A virtual bid opening will be held at the day and time of the bid closing listed above utilizing Microsoft Teams Meeting. NO PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Complete digital bidding documents are available at www.QuestCDN.com by entering Quest #8446893 on the ‘Search Projects’ page. To be considered a plan holder, register with QuestCDN.com for a free Regular membership and download the bidding documents in digital form at a cost of $22.00. Downloading the documents and becoming a plan holder is recommended as plan holders receive automatic notice of addenda, bid updates and access to vBid online bidding via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@QuestCDN.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital bidding documents and vBid questions. To access the electronic bid form, download the bidding documents and click the ‘Online Bid’ button or Online Bidding ‘Available’ button on the bid posting page. After the bid close, bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 for successful bid submission. A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must be uploaded with all bids. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the contractor have been predetermined. Read carefully the wage scales contained in the Special Provisions, as they affect this project. Attention is called to the fact that the contractor must comply with the Special Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions, contained in the proposal. The County Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects or technicalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the County. Melvin W. Odens, P.E. Public Works Director (WWCT: June 24; July 1 & 8, 2023; WREM: June 25; July 2 & 9, 2023) 236423