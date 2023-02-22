BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public School

BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public Schools – ISD 347 Willmar, MN 56201 Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting on January 9, 2023 Regular Board Meeting called to order by Chair, Justin Bos, at 4:44 p.m. Members Present: Mary Amon, Jay Lawton, Justin Bos, Mike Reynolds, Randy Frederickson, Tammy Barnes Members Absent: Scott Thaden Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Tammy Barnes, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Randy Frederickson, seconded by Mike Reynolds, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting on December 12, 2022. Payment of Bills and Wire Transfers for period ending December 31, 2022; totaling $3,932,381.83. Personnel Items: Appointments: Maria Benitez, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (12/20/22) Replacement Jessica Butler, Food Service Assistant, Roosevelt (?????????) Replacement Samantha Eisel, Library General Paraprofessional, (12/20/22) Replacement Robert Johnson, Lunchroom Supervisor, Roosevelt (1/3/23) Replacement Jenna Oie, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (1/9/23) Replacement Emily Perez, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (12/20/22) Replacement Resignations: Jodie Ditmarson, Food Service Assistant, Roosevelt (12/16/22) Virginia Leyva, Bilingual Paraprofessional, Lakeland (1/16/23) Elise Obregon, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (01/02/23) Jaden Palmer, Technology Technician, Roosevelt (1/17/23) Transfers: Samantha Eisel, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (1/3/23) Replacement Vivica Gomez, Early Childhood Para at Roosevelt to Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (1/3/23) Replacement Andrea Jacobson, Custodian, Roosevelt to Night Foreman, Roosevelt (12/9/22) Replacement Hamdi Mohamed, Bilingual Paraprofessional, Kennedy to Cultural Liaison, Kennedy (12/7/22) Replacement Leave of Absence: Shafia Abdullahi, Cultural Liaison, Jefferson Learning Center, (Extend Current Leave through 1/2/23) Paulette Ascheman, Special Education Paraprofessional, Area Learning Center (12/12/22 - TBD) Brian Brandt, Head Custodian, Middle School (12/22/22 - 2/15/23) Christine Eckhoff, Special Education Instructor, Jefferson Learning Center (1/3/23-1/22/23) Annette Fostervold, Special Education Paraprofessional, Senior High (11/28/22-2/27/23) Arielle Natzke, Special Education Instructor, Roosevelt (Approx 4/9/23-8/1/23) Chantelle Slagter, Account Payable, District Office (11/14/22-11/28/22) Amy Pahl, Science Instructor, Area Learning Center (12/16/22-1/2/23) Cheryl Rassmusen, Library General Para, Middle School (Extend Current Leave Through 1/9/23) Extra Curricular Appointments: Israel Navarro, Middle School Wrestling Coach (12/13/22) Extra Curricular Resignations: Eric Means, Middle School Basketball Coach (12/5/22) Savanah Sheneberger, Middle School Track Coach (12/7/22) Retirements: Neal Haugen, Music Instructor, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) REPORTS 1. Business and Finance – Mrs. Haase reported enrollment as of January 9, 2023 was at 4,080. This is down 135 students from the same week in the prior year. Mrs. Haase followed up from the final levy certification on December 12th. 2. Human Resources – Mrs. Windingstad gave an update on staffing and open positions. For Negotiations, all retro pay and new pay rates have entered into the payroll system and retro pay has been issued. They are now working on the adjustments with benefits which include long term disability adjustments and health insurance contribution changes. Employees will see these adjustments take effect through the end of February. Also, the calendar year has ended and we will be finalizing our data for W2’s. Mrs. Windingstad also stated that open enrollment for all of our voluntary benefits are completed. 3. Teaching & Learning – Mrs. Thomas updated on the Academics Standards. For anyone interested in reviewing any of the standards and/or process, as well as submit public comment, you can find more information on the MDE website. Mrs. Thomas reported that conversation has started about upcoming accountability assessments every district in MN is obligated to administer. Last spring, as a Cabinet, they declared an instructional framework for our district. The intent of having an instructional framework is to establish a common language around effective teaching and learning. It provides a way to talk about teaching district-wide. 4. Assistant Superintendent – Dr. Adams reported the second video highlighting Willmar Public Schools has been released. It is about the experiences our families have here at Willmar Public Schools. These videos have been released publically via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, posted to our district website, and emailed to community civic organizations. Dr. Adams discussed the Resolution Directing the administration to begin reviewing programming, enrollment, staffing and other areas of the district to recommend potential reductions of expenditures. 5. Superintendent - Dr. Holm shared that five of the board members would be joining Dr. Adams and him at the MSBA Leadership Conference in Minneapolis later in the week. He reminded board members about open meeting requirements and cautioned them not to be discussing school business while together at the training. We have used all of the allotted E-learning days, so Dr. Holm said that we would use traditional snow day practices if there are any additional inclement weather days. Finally, Dr. Holm said that January 16th is designated as a teacher work day, and February 20th would be one of the additional days faculty members are working this year due to the MOU regarding standards-based learning. ACTION ITEMS 1. Adopt Resolution Accepting Gifts/Donations – Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Tammy Barnes to accept the donations from Anonymous ($40 – Pay off debt at Roosevelt), Anonymous ($400 – Cardinal Care fund), Anonymous ($150 – Senior High lunch balance debt), Anonymous ($10 – Kennedy winter carnival), Southern MN Beet Sugar Cooperative ($1,000 – Orchestra fund), Nordic Ski Club Boosters ($95 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Anonymous ($50 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Anonymous ($25 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Anonymous ($25 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Anonymous ($25 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Anonymous ($30 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Alexandria Technical and Community College Foundation ($500 – Robotics student activity fund), Cardinal Pride ($590.85 – Fund an additional coach for Middle School Girls Basketball), Willmar Community Golf Club ($100 – 2701 student activity fund), Scott & Kim Rosendahl ($310 – volleyball and basketball banners to hang in gym), Anonymous ($972 – Cardinal Care fund). Motion carried with a 6-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 2. Resolution Directing Administration to Make Recommendations Regarding Programming and Staffing – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Mary Amon to adopt the resolution as presented for the 2023 calendar year. Motion carried with a 6-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 3. CLASS JPA with MN Department of Education – Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Jaw Lawton to approve the CLASS Joint Powers Agreement with the Minnesota Department of Education. Motion carried with a 6-0 vote. 4. Designation of Identified Official with Authority for the MDE External User Access Recertification System – The Minnesota Department of Education (MDE) requires that school districts annually designate an Identified Official with Authority to comply with State Access Control Security Standard 1.0 which states that all user access rights to Minnesota state systems must be reviewed and recertified at least annually. The Identified Official with Authority will assign job duties and authorize external user’s access to MDE secure systems for their local education agency (LEA). Motion by Mary Amon, second by Randy Frederickson to authorize Jeffrey Holm to act as the Identified Official with Authority (IOwA) and Cindy Terrones to act as the IOwA to add and remove names only for Willmar Public School District 0347-01. Motion carried with a 6-0 vote. DISCUSSION ITEMS – None PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATED TO NON AGENDA ITEMS – None ADJOURN – Motion to adjourn by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Mary Amon. Meeting adjourned at 5:28 p.m. (Feb. 22, 2023) 195884