BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public School

BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public Schools – ISD 347 Willmar, MN 56201 Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting on February 13, 2023 Regular Board Meeting called to order by Chair, Justin Bos, at 4:44 p.m. Members Present: Mary Amon, Jay Lawton, Justin Bos, Scott Thaden Mike Reynolds, Randy Frederickson, Tammy Barnes Members Absent: Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Scott Thaden, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Randy Frederickson, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of the Re-Organizational Meeting and Regular Board Meeting on January 9, 2023. Payment of Bills and Wire Transfers for period ending January 31, 2022; totaling $6,534,300.40. Personnel Items: Appointments: Thomas Fauske, Education Paraprofessional, Prairie Lakes School (1/24/23) New Position Hidy Hernandez Guzman, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (12/19/22) Replacement Gabriela Moll, Special Education Paraprofessional, Jefferson Learning Center (1/10/23) Replacement Kyana Munyon, Early Childhood Paraprofessional, Lakeland (1/31/23) Replacement Hafsa Omar, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland )1/10/23) Replacement Melony Reaves, Library General Paraprofessional, Kennedy (1/31/23) Replacement Nadene Schliep, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (1/24/23) Replacement Madison Stoeberl, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (1/10/23) Replacement Mitchell Swierenga, Custodian, Senior High (1/10/23) Replacement Megan Thorson, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (1/18/23) Replacement Allie Vera, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (2/14/23) Resignations: Aden Aden, Special Education Paraprofessional, Middle School (1/11/23) Ben Anderson , Science Instructor, Area Learning Center (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Hannah Forkrud, Library General Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (2/3/23) Hassan Mohamud, Cultural Liaison, Middle School (3/1/23) Sztanzie Trevino, Special Education Paraprofessional, Middle School (2/16/23) Nicole Wallentine, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (1/23/23) Transfers: Darla Hammerschmidt, Health Office Receptionist to LPN, Senior High (1/27/23) Replacement Leave of Absence: Fadumo Abdalla, Cultural Liaison, Roosevelt (Approx 3/20/23-6/2/23) Janis Hoogeveen, Food Service Assistant, Senior High (3/10/23-4/2/23) Margarita Munoz, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (2/20/23-TBD) Kathleen Schmidt, Head Cook, Kennedy (1/23/23-2/5/23) Lisa Trevino, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (2/1/23-2/20/23) Extra Curricular Appointments: Jake Evans, Middle School Boys Basketball (1/17/23) Replacement Noah Streed, Head Middle School Golf Coach (1/17/23) Replacement Francis Winter, Knowledge Bowl Co-Coach (12/16/22) Replacement Kara Wulftange, Knowledge Bowl Co-Coach (12/16/22) Replacement Extra Curricular Resignations: Emily Hunt, Assistant Track Coach (2/8/23) Colten Klassen, Middle School Golf Coach (1/13/23) Savanah Sheneberger, Middle School Volleyball Coach (12/7/22) Breanna Tupa, Assistant Softball Coach (11/10/22) Retirements: Laurie Holtz, Special Education Instructor/Instructional Coach, Middle School (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Agreements American Indian Parent Advisory Committee (AIPAC) Resolution 2023 PACT For Families Membership Agreement REPORTS 1. Business and Finance – Mrs. Haase reported enrollment as of February 10, 2023 was 4,083. This is down 136 students from the same week in the prior year. Mrs. Haase reviewed enrollment numbers and shared gathered data showing where these students are going. Mrs. Haase also updated on the Legislative session. 2. Human Resources – Mrs. Windingstad gave an update on staffing. Open positions are at 56 postings, 7 of which are activities and athletics that may be more than one position. We have started posting a couple of special education teaching positions for next year based upon retirements or resignations that we know we will need to fill. W2’s have been issued and communication has been sent to staff. Mrs. Windingstad also reported that she has started the HITA (Health Insurance Transparency Act) process for health insurance and bidding. Our data is showing a significant high usage of our insurance needs and we are anticipating double-digit increases in our health insurance renewal for this year. We will be able to finalize our decision in April or May. 3. Teaching & Learning – Mrs. Thomas reported the English Language Arts curriculum for grades K-8 has been under review this past year. The curriculum review committees are getting to the point in the process where they will be selecting the instructional resources. Their recommendations will be brought to the Board in March or April for approval. The district is working on the 2024-2026 Achievement and Integration plan. The 3-year plan and budget will be on the school board agenda for approval in March. 4. Superintendent - Dr. Holm explained using the Guiding Change Process for decisions related to the upcoming budget adjustments. He explained the various roles of participants in the process. Board members offered some additional thoughts on means they thought are unacceptable in making the necessary changes. ACTION ITEMS 1. Adopt Resolution Accepting Gifts/Donations – Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Tammy Barnes to accept the donations from Willmar Take Down Club ($400 – Wrestling student activity fund), Curtis Eischens ($100 – Basketball student activity fund), Anonymous ($20 – Lunch fund), Kelly O’Farrell and Bradley Pederson (Viola (value $550) – Orchestra program), Gene Haas Foundation ($2,500 – High Mileage student activity fund), Gene Haase Foundation ($2,500 – Robotics student activity fund), Quality Tire of Willmar ($200 – Key Club student activity fund), Willmar Area Arts Council ($556.71 – REACH donation), Diamante Nigh Club ($200 – Sponsorship for Key Club student raffle prizes), Midwest Mortgage ($100 – Sponsorship for Key Club student raffle prizes), Anonymous ($1,000 – Pay lunch accounts), Hormel Financial Services ($1,000 – 2701 student activity fund), Hormel ($1,000 – First Robotics student activity fund). Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 2. Seek Bids for Middle School Tennis Court Renovation – Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Jay Lawton to approve seeking bids for the Middle School Tennis Court Renovation. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. Jay Lawton left the meeting. DISCUSSION ITEMS Willmar School District Facilities Improvement – Aaron Pilarski, Buildings and Grounds Manager First Reading of Revised Policies – 414, 550,419, 534. The second reading and adoption of these policies will be at the next regular board meeting. PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATED TO NON AGENDA ITEMS – None BOARD COMMITTEE REPORTS Policy Committee Meeting – 1/6/23 ADJOURN – Motion to adjourn by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Scott Thaden. Meeting adjourned at 6:06 p.m. (March 18, 2023) 204037