BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public School

BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public Schools – ISD 347 Willmar, MN 56201 Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting on March 13, 2023 Regular Board Meeting called to order by Chair, Justin Bos, at 4:30 p.m. Members Present: Mary Amon, Jay Lawton, Justin Bos, Scott Thaden Mike Reynolds, Randy Frederickson, Tammy Barnes Members Absent: Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Jay Lawton, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Mike Reynolds, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting on February 13, 2023. Payment of Bills and Wire Transfers for period ending February 28, 2023; totaling $3,788,199.30. Personnel Items: Appointments: Nadia Aouza, Food Service Assistant, Roosevelt (3/7/23) Replacement Farhiyo Arte, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (2/14/23) Replacement Jesse Delcourt, Food Service Assistant, Roosevelt (3/7/23) Replacement Chloe Jensen, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (2/7/23) Replacement Jacob Ludvigson, Food Service Assistant, Senior High (2/28/23) Replacement Jill McKenna, Food Service Assistant, Kennedy (3/7/23) Replacement Alexis Schriener, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (2/21/23) Replacement Resignations: Edward Amador, Elementary Instructor, Kennedy (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Cathy Ellingson, Food Service Assistant, Kennedy (2/6/23) Stephanie Jensen, Library Clerical Paraprofessional, Lakeland (3/23/23) Alyssa Long, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (2/24/23) Shawn Nelson, Technology and Business Instructor, Senior High (6/9/23) Sarah Larsen O’Connor, English Language Arts Instructor, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Alyssa Long, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (2/24/23) Nadene Schliep, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (2/21/23) Jena Tollefson, District Office Receptionist, WEAC (2/28/23) Keisha Wolter, Elementary Instructor, Lakeland (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Transfers: Sherilyn Honken from Interventionist, Roosevelt to Food Service Assistant, Middle School (3/20/23) Replacement Marlen Mireles from seven hours Special Education Paraprofessional to 4.25 of Bilingual Paraprofessional and 3.25 hours of Special Education Paraprofessional, Senior High, Replacement (1/17/23) Hafsa Moalim from Bilingual Paraprofessional to Cultural Liaison Middle School (3/1/23) Replacement) Rahma Muhumed from Special Education Paraprofessional, Middle School to Bilingual Para, Middle School (3/7/23) Replacement Megan Thorson, from Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland to Assistant Preschool Teacher, Roosevelt (3/3/23) New Position Dale Yoakum from Special Education Instructor, Kennedy to Special Education Coach, Middle School (23-24 Schl Yr) Leave of Absence: Nicole Brown, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (2/8/23-4/28/23) Richard Courtney, Communications Instructor, Senior High (4/3/23-6/15/23) Linda Friedlein, Special Education Paraprofessional, Senior High (2/14/23-3/10/23) Tania Garcia, Food Service Assistant, Middle School (2/23/23-3/10/23) Lindsey Harms, Playground Supervisor, Lakeland (2/28/23-3/14/23) Karie Miller, Early Childhood Special Education Instructor, Jefferson (3/6/23-8/27/23) Khin Nweh, Cultural Liaison, District Office (5/10/23-6/05/23) Allie Olson, Cardinal Place Billing Coordinator (3/13/13-4/16/23) Jessie Olson, Student Information Specialist, WEAC (3/28/23-4/11/23) Bridgett Ouren, ABE Paraprofessional, Jefferson Learning Center (3/16/23-4/4/23) Angy Padilla, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (2/23/23-3/5/23) Joel Sheneberger, Elementary Instructor, Roosevelt (Approx 4/7/23-4/21/23) Leah Thorpe, Child Guide, Kennedy (3/20/23-4/11/23) Breanna Tupa, Science Instructor, Middle School (Approx 4/6/23-8/21/23) Jessica Zirbes, Second Cook, Senior High (2/24/23-3/13/23) Extra Curricular Appointments: Torrie Heitzman, Assistant Coach, Middle School Track (3/7/23) Replacement Carly Hulstein, Assistant Varsity Softball Coach (3/2/23) Replacement Kendra Kvebak, Assistant Middle School Golf (3/9/23) Replacement Brandt Lager, Assistant Coach, Middle School Track (3/7/23) Replacement Kara Wulftang, Assistant Coach, Middle School Track (3/8/23) Replacement Extra Curricular Resignations: Lynette Beuning, Middle School Softball Coach (2/13/23) Amanda Broman, Assistant Girls Golf Coach (3/2/23) Rebekah Cleary, Head Girls Soccer Coach (12/20/22) Kari Hedman, Assistant Varsity Track (3/8/23) Amanda Sellner, Assistant Girls Golf Coach (3/3/23) Tori Tiernan, Middle School Track (2/28/23) Retirements: Annette Fostervold, Special Education Paraprofessional, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Dona Haines, District School Nurse (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Denise Hedberg, Glacial Ridge Adult Basic Education Instructor (6/30/23) Jodi Neis, Special Education Paraprofessional, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Kim Ness, Special Education Instructional Coach, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Colleen Okland, Secretary, Senior High (6/30/23) Linda Saunders, English Language Arts Instructor, Senior High (Completion of Term 2, 2024) Melany Souther, Special Education Paraprofessional, Middle School (Phased Retirement Option Starting 3/6/23) Agreements SWWC/WPS 2023-2024 Membership Agreement Achievement and Integration Plan/Budget REPORTS 1. Business and Finance – None 2. Human Resources – Mrs. Windingstad updated on staffing. We continue to need substitutes in all categories and are even looking ahead to post for next year’s positions while considering the pending budget cuts. Biometrics have started and will run through next week. Staff are able to check their height, weight, BMI, blood pressure and receive bloodwork for their cholesterol, hemoglobin, and other factors. Mrs. Windingstad reported that bids are open for our Health Insurance renewal. We have struggled without usage this year and anticipate significant increases in our health insurance premiums. At the same time, we will be considering all options with an open mind and will bring our recommendation to next month’s board meeting for implementation with open enrollment in May. 3. Teaching & Learning – None 4. Assistant Superintendent – None 5. Superintendent - Dr. Holm shared information about the work of the budget task force. He gave the board the list of priorities the task force established, so they can give those priorities consideration when making decisions about budget adjustments. ACTION ITEMS 1. Adopt Resolution Accepting Gifts/Donations – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Tammy Barnes to accept the donations from Hansen Advertising ($1,066 – donated portion of staff purchased items from Cardinal Cabin), Casey’s General Store ($1.20 – Gifts and Grants fund), MSHSL Foundation ($4,141 – Foundation Grant), Cardinal Pride ($4,622.25 – Girls Hockey uniforms and softball uniforms), Heritage Bank ($1,000 – Girls basketball tournament sponsorship), Anonymous ($380.10 – Food and Nutrition Orange Frog), Peterson Brothers ($50 – Prom and Prom activities), Willmar Sertoma Club ($237.98 – Purchase an outdoor microphone and speaker for Roosevelt – Phy Ed.), Anonymous ($723 – Nordic Ski student activity fund). Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 2. Approve Bids for Middle School Tennis Court Renovation – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Mary Amon to approve bids for the Middle School Tennis Court Renovation. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. 3. Seeking Bids for Middle School Roof – Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Scott Thaden to approve seeking bids for the Middle School roof. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. 4. Revised Policies – Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Jay Lawton to approve revised policies 414, 550, 419, 534. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. 5. 2022-2023 Revised Budget – Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Scott Thaden to approve the 2022-2023 Revised Budget. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. 6. Curriculum Adoption – Motion by Scott Thaden, seconded by Mike Reynolds to approve the Grades 6-8 ELA Curriculum Adoption. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. DISCUSSION ITEMS Middle School Projects – Aaron Pilarski, Buildings and Grounds Manager PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATED TO NON AGENDA ITEMS ADJOURN – Motion to adjourn by Jay Lawton, seconded by Tammy Barnes. Meeting adjourned at 6:23 p.m. (April 15, 2023) 212996