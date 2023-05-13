BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public School

BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public Schools – ISD 347 Willmar, MN 56201 Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting on April 10, 2023 Regular Board Meeting called to order by Chair, Justin Bos, at 4:30 p.m. Members Present: Mary Amon, Jay Lawton, Justin Bos, Scott Thaden Mike Reynolds, Randy Frederickson, Tammy Barnes Members Absent: Tammy Barnes Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Mary Amon, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Randy Frederickson, seconded by Jay Lawton, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting on March 13, 2023. Payment of Bills and Wire Transfers for period ending March 31, 2023; totaling $4,341,028.80. Personnel Items: Appointments: Wes Hazlett, Food Service Assistant, Kennedy (3/14/23) Replacement Deion Sachs, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (3/18/23) Replacement Resignations: Aida Bautista, Special Education Instructor, Roosevelt (Completion of 22-23) Samantha Chan, Special Education Instructor, Lakeland (Completion of 22-23) Andrea Deras Melgar, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (3/13/23) Mia Deadrick, Elementary Instructor, Roosevelt (6/6/23) Ali LaVine, STEM Instructor, Roosevelt (4/7/23) Amanda Lindquist, Elementary Instructor, Lakeland (Completion of 22-23) Vanessa Luevano, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (4/21/23) Amy Perez Sondoval, Bilingual Paraprofessional, Middle School (3/24/23) Stephanie Runia, Elementary Instructor, Lakeland (Completion of 22-23) Allie Vera, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (3/20/23) Transfers: Mireya Alvarez, Early Childhood Para, Roosevelt to Interventionist Roosevelt (4/12/23) Replacement Tammy Knapper, Special Education Instructor, Senior High to Special Education Instructional Coach, Senior High (23-24 School Yr) Replacement Travis Michelson, Music Instructor Senior High/Middle School split position to Music Instructor, Senior High (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Dale Yoakum, Special Education Instructor, Kennedy to Special Education Coach, Middle School (23-24 School Yr) Replacement Leave of Absence: Brooke Baeth, Speech & Language Pathologist, Lakeland (Approx 4/13/23 to End of School Year) Steve Fischer, Head Cook, Roosevelt (3/1/23-3/21/23) Tiana Freidrichs, English Language Arts Instructor, Middle School (4/13/23-TBD) Jennifer Hess, Guidance Counselor, Senior High (7/11/23-11/1/23) Margarita Munoz, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt Extend Leave of Absence Through 4/18/23 Sarah Owens, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt Extend Current Leave for the remainder of the school year. Jeremiah Oyetunji, Physical Education Instructor, Roosevelt 4/12/23 - 6/7/23) Sara Stegeman, Special Education Instructor, Kennedy Intermittent Leave (3/22/23-12/31/23) Extra Curricular Appointments: Taylor Balkan, Middle School Assistant Softball Coach (3/24/23) Replacement Kody Fossum Assistant Track Coach (3/13/28) Replacement Travis Michelson, Assistant Track Coach (3/15/23) Replacement Ryan Quitney, Middle School Baseball Coach (3/10/23) Replacement REPORTS 1. Business and Finance – Mrs. Haase reported enrollment was 4,075 at the end of April 6, 2023. This is down 133 students from the same week in the prior year. Mrs. Haase gave an update on the MN State Legislative. It has been a fast-paced, high volume session, with many bills introduced related to education policy and finance. The Free School Meals for Kids bill was signed into law by the governor on Friday, March 17, 2023. This legislation provides reimbursement of a free breakfast and lunch to enrolled students for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 school years. Mrs. Haase indicated there are still some questions to be answered regarding this new bill. 2. Human Resources – Mrs. Windingstad gave a staff update. We have started posting for our open positions for next year as well as our still many open positions for this school year. Mrs. Windingstad reported due to change with the SWWC, we are required to consider alternative options for our current time tracking system which is Time Clocks Plus. We have used this software for over ten years with support and purchasing power from the SWWC. This will end effective July 1, 2023. After reviewing multiple vendor options, we have deiced to move our time keeping over to Red Rover. Lastly, Mrs. Windingstad updated on budget reduction. 3. Teaching & Learning – Mrs. Thomas reported the Standards-Based Learning work is continuing district-wide The Administrative Cabinet is meeting this week to engage in district-action planning to keep the work moving forward. The MCA windows for reading, math and science are open. Students in grades 3-8, 10 and 11 will be participating in the statewide accountability assessment between now and May. Mrs. Thomas reported our next 3-year Achievement and Integration plan has been approved by the state. 4. Superintendent - Dr. Holm said that he will continue to explore options for broadcasting board meetings. The OWL system we experimented with did not work well, so other options will be investigated. Board members had questions about Middle School pool usage at the March meeting. Dr. Holm shared that the Middle School pool was only used for swimming lessons six weeks during the year. He also shared that Aaron Pilarski had investigated the option of a removable floor over the pool. Mr. Pilarski found that this option would not be feasible due to the size of the pool. Finally, Dr. Holm encouraged the Board to watch for a segment on the KARE 11 newscast at 10:00 PM. The segment was to feature James Venenga, the resource officer at the ALC and Kennedy. Officer Venenga is known as “Kupcake” and Dr. Holm stated he does a fantastic job building relationships. ACTION ITEMS 1. Adopt Resolution Accepting Gifts/Donations – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Jay Lawton to accept the donations from David Lannig ($50 – 2701 student activity fund), Calvary Lutheran Church ($250 – 2701 student activity fund), Fred Hund ($100 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Willmar Nordic Ski ($290 – Nordic Ski student activity fund), Willmar Band Booster ($27,377.53 – Hawaii Music Trip), Austin Handscom Post 167 ($1,000 – Pearl Harbor Performance, 2701 student activity fund), Willmar Jr Golf Foundation ($3,000 – Boys and Girls Golf), Darlene Schroeder (2 violas and 5 violins, value $2,184.93 – Orchestra students), David Lady ($25 – 2701 student activity fund), Kim Madsen ($25 – 2701 student activity fund), Kendall Fenstra ($25 – 2701 student activity fund), Willmar Lakes Rotary ($1,059 – 2701 student activity fund), 100 Yard Club ($15,000 – Football student activity fund), Bethel Lutheran Church ($800 – Child Guide for Roosevelt and Kennedy), Willmar Take Down Club ($330 – State Tournament Plaques – Wrestling student activity fund), Willmar Take Down Club ($315 – Banners – Wrestling student activity fund). Motion carried with a 6-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 2. Approve Bids for Middle School Roof – Motion by Scott Thaden, seconded by Jay Lawton to approve bids for the Middle School Roof. Motion carried with a 6-0 vote. 3. District Health Insurance Plan – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Scott Thaden to approve the 2023-2024 District Health Insurance Plan. Motion carried with a 6-0 vote. 4. Nonrenewal of Probationary Teachers – Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Scott Thaden to approve the Resolution Relating to the Nonrenewal of Probationary Teachers. Motion carried with a 6-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the Resolution is available in the District Office) 5. Make-up Snow Days – Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Mary Amon to approve not making up the two snow days canceled due to weather beyond the five E-learning days. Motion carried with a 6-0 vote. 6. Resolution Withdrawing from Little Crow Telemedia Network (LCTN) – Motion by Scott Thaden, seconded by Mike Reynolds to approve the Resolution Withdrawing from the Little Crow Telemedia Network. Motion carried with a 6-0 roll call vote. 7. Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Reduction – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Randy Frederickson to approve the Fiscal Year 2024 Budget Reduction. Motion carried with a 6-0 vote. 8. Explore Operating Referendum – Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Mike Reynolds to approve exploring possibilities of an operating referendum. Motion carried with a 6-0 vote. DISCUSSION ITEMS PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATED TO NON AGENDA ITEMS ADJOURN – Motion to adjourn by Jay Lawton, seconded by Mike Reynolds. Meeting adjourned at 6:04 p.m. (May 13, 2023) 223221