BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public School

BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public Schools – ISD 347 Willmar, MN 56201 Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting on May 8, 2023 Regular Board Meeting called to order by Chair, Justin Bos, at 4:30 p.m. Members Present: Mary Amon, Jay Lawton, Justin Bos, Mike Reynolds, Randy Frederickson, Members Absent: Tammy Barnes, Scott Thaden Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Mike Reynolds, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Randy Frederickson, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting on April 10, 2023. Payment of Bills and Wire Transfers for period ending April 30, 2023; totaling $2,867,332.85. Personnel Items: Appointments: Page Bischoff, Elementary Instructor, Roosevelt (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Jake Evans, Physical Education Instructor, Kennedy (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Dana Hedberg, Ag Instructor, Senior High (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Vanessa Jabran Mustafa, Special Education Instructor, Senior High (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Hannah Johnson, Elementary Instructor, Roosevelt (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Kelly Morales, Food Service Assistant, Senior High (5/2/23) Replacement Lisa Visser, Special Education Instructor, Roosevelt (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Resignations: Jesse Delcourt, Food Service Assistant, Roosevelt (4/6/23) Laura Foreseman, Guidance Counselor, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Tyler Gehrking, KCEO/Social Studies Instructor, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Claire Gray, Kindergarten Instructor, Roosevelt (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Tessa Gregory, English Language Arts, Middle School (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Wes Hazlett, Food Service Assistant, Kennedy (4/12/23) Bob Johnson, Food Service Assistant, Roosevelt (4/21/23) Aubrey Lindquist, Elementary Music Instructor (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Saida Martin, SEAT Administrative Assistant (4/20/23) Margaret McNabb, Science Instructor, Senior High (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Gabriela Moll, ECSE Paraprofessional, Jefferson Learning Center (5/5/23) Brian Nemmers, Tech Department, Lakeland (4/21/23) Skylar Paige, Library Clerical Paraprofessional, Middle School (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Laura Schwartz, ESL Instructor, Roosevelt (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Michelle Stack, Special Education Instructor, Roosevelt (Completion of 22-23 Schl Yr) Transfers: Dale Becker, Phy Ed Instructor, Kennedy to Phy Ed Instructor, Roosevelt (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Jason Hultgren from Phy Ed Instructor Kennedy to STEM Instructor, Roosevelt (23-24 Schl Yr) Marible Martinez, School Readiness Paraprofessional, Lakeland to Early Childhood Teaching Assistant, Lakeland (5/2/23) New Position Melony Reaves, from Library Clerical Paraprofessional, Kennedy to Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Elisha Truwe, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy to Early Childhood Teaching Assistant Kennedy (5/2/23) New Position Leave of Absence: Brooke Baeth, Speech & Language Pathologist, Lakeland (REVISED 5/3/23-6/6/23) Nicole Brown, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt, Extend Current Leave through 5/25/23 Colleen Cavanaugh, Special Education Paraprofessional, Senior High (5/23/23-6/5/23) Paula Ulicsni Halvorson, Music Instructor, Kennedy (8/22/23-10/17/23) Maria Letelier Herrera, Bilingual Paraprofessional, Lakeland (4/10/23-4/27/23) Taylor Maxfield, Social Studies Instructor, Middle School (3/2/23-5/25/23 Jeremiah Oyetunji, Phy Ed Instructor, Roosevelt (4/12/23-6/6/23) McKenna Peterson, Cardinal Place (4/13/23-4/30/23) Sharon Tollefson, Guidance Counselor, Area Learning Center (6/12/23-8/25/23) Extra Curricular Resigantions: Hannah Arnold, Head Varsity Girls Swimming Coach Hannah Arnold, Assistant Boys Swimming Coach Retirement: Nancy Hafner, Community Engagement Specialist, Jefferson Learning Center (7/15/23) Terminations: Chelsey Burg, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (3/21/23) Janetzy Fierros, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (3/22/23) REPORTS 1. Business and Finance – Mrs. Haase reported enrollment was 4,031 at the end of May 5, 2023. Mrs. Haase has been working on next year’s budget. The legislative session concludes on May 22. After that point, we will begin to incorporate the revenue and expense components that impact our school district into next year’s budget as best we can. The 2023-2024 Original Budget will come before the board for review and approval in June. 2. Human Resources – Mrs. Windingstad reported we currently have 73 postings and some of them are multiple positions. We will continue to see non-certified postings created as natural attrition continues this spring and summer. Mrs. Windingstad mentioned that Health Insurance Open Enrollment has begun effective today, May 8, 2023. We are using a new enrollment system embedded within our Frontline HRMS system. Lastly, we continue to work through budget reductions for our non-certified staff and anticipate brining any necessary reductions to an upcoming meeting. We are hopeful most, if not all, impacted staff will be able to fill another open position within the district. 3. Teaching & Learning – Mrs. Thomas reported implementing Standards Based Learning (SBL) is a multi-year journey for our district. There are six main components that make-up SBL. The focus has been on giving teachers time to create sets of proficiency scales for their grade levels/courses. Our district wide goal is that each course will have a set of proficiency scales available by the end of the year. Mrs. Thomas reported the 2022 graduation rates were released and statewide rates went up a bit. The 4-year graduation rate for the statewide class of 2022 was 83.6%. In Willmar, for the third year in a row, the rate has improved. The ALC’s 4-year rate has typically been in in the 20-30%, this past year it was 44.1% and the 7-year rate was 72.1%. Both of those rates are the highest since at least 2017. If anyone is interested in looking at the graduation rates more closely, the Minnesota Department of Education has a public platform called the MN Report Card. It contains a variety of data for all of MN’s public schools. 4. Superintendent - Dr. Holm reminded the board that there will be a work session on May 15th to train them on completing the superintendent’s evaluation. He also pointed out that it is Teacher Appreciation Week, and that the ALC commencement is May 18th, the last day of school for seniors at Willmar Senior High is June 1, the last day of school for all other grades is June 2, and commencement will be on June 4th at the Civic Center. ACTION ITEMS 1. Adopt Resolution Accepting Gifts/Donations – Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Jay Lawton to accept the donations from United Way ($28,000 – Child Guides), Bethel Lutheran Church ($400 – Child Guides – Lakeland), WBFBA – Willmar Baseball Fastpitch Booster Association ($2,760 – Baseball uniforms), Curtis Eischens ($100 – Baseball student activity fund), 8th St. Photography ($1,495 – Individual/team photo donation), Nathan & Wendy Streed ($1,345.50 – Boys Golf clothing and supplies), Cardinal Pride ($2,947.50 – Boys and Girls Golf supplies and clothing), Music Matters ($3,990.38 – Songfest Accompanists, Concert bussing, lessons), West Central Initiative ($4,000 – FFA/Ag Dept. Student Activity Fund). Motion carried with a 5-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 2. Increase in Activity Admissions – Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Randy Frederickson to approve increase of admission fees for events. Motion carried with a 5-0 vote. 3. Nonrenewal of Probationary Teachers – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Randy Frederickson to approve the Resolution Relating to the Nonrenewal of Probationary Teachers. Motion carried with a 5-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) DISCUSSION ITEMS Annual Food and Nutrition Report and Wellness Committee Update – Danaca Jensen PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATED TO NON AGENDA ITEMS ADJOURN – Motion to adjourn by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Randy Frederickson. Meeting adjourned at 6:04 p.m. (July 1, 2023) 238129