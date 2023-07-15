BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public School

BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public Schools – ISD 347 Willmar, MN 56201 Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting on June 26, 2023 Regular Board Meeting called to order by Chair, Justin Bos, at 4:30 p.m. Members Present: Mary Amon, Jay Lawton, Justin Bos, Tammy Barnes Mike Reynolds, Randy Frederickson, Scott Thaden Members Absent: Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Tammy Barnes, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Randy Frederickson, seconded by Mike Reynolds, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting on May 8, 2023, School Board Work Session on May 15, 2023, School Board Work Session on June 12, 2023 Payment of Bills and Wire Transfers for period ending May 31, 2023; totaling $3,785,352.95. Personnel Items: Appointments: Ashley Baker, Special Education Instructor, Lakeland (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire/Replacement Shelby Becker, Special Education Instructor, Lakeland (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire Page Bischoff, Cardinal Place Site Supervisor, Roosevelt (6/1/23) Replacement Terrin DeBoer, Business Instructor, Senior High (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire Marina Duran, Food Service Assistant, Senior High (5/16/23) Replacement Elizabeth Geurtz, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Rochelle Gregory, Special Education Instructor, Middle School (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire Cydney Gudmundson, Elementary Instructor, Roosevelt (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Corey Hanson, Special Education Instructor, Kennedy (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Karlee Haverly, ECSE Instructor, Jefferson (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire Jane Hedman, Special Education Instructor, Senior High (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire Jay LaPorte, Speech & Language Pathologist (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire Adam Lodge, Business Instructor, Prairie Lakes School(s) (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire/Replacement Danielle Meinert, Early Childhood Instructor, Kennedy (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Natalia Torres, Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (5/16/23) Replacement Justin Smith, Special Education Instructor, Kennedy (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire Alexandra Sobieck, Special Education Instructor, Middle School (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Madeline Wertish, ESL Instructor, Lakeland (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Michaela Jackson Williamson, Kindergarten, Roosevelt (23-24 Schl Yr) Rehire/ Replacement Resignations: Brad Dean, In School Suspension, Middle School (6/2/23) Rose Erickson, Assistant Director of Food and Nutrition, District Office (6/30/23) Brooklyn Lindblad, Preschool Paraprofessional, Kennedy (5/18/23) Ahnna Malecek Kleinschmidt, Elementary Instructor, Kennedy (Completion of 23-24 Schl Yr) Alexa Martinez Mejia, Bilingual Paraprofessional, Senior High (6/1/23) Kelly Morales, Food Service Assistant, Senior High (5/23/23) Kerry Swan, Food Service Substitute, WEAC (5/12/23) Pamela Thoms, Food Service Assistant, Kennedy (6/2/23) Transfers: Emily Carlson, Elementary Instructor, Kennedy to English Language Arts, Middle School (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Claire Hendershott, Special Education Instructor, Area Learning Center to Special Education Instructor, Middle School (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Amber Herem, Early Childhood Instructor, Kennedy to Early Childhood Instructor, Jefferson Learning Center (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Kyana Munyon, from Early Childhood Para Lakeland, to Special Education Paraprofessional, Lakeland (5/2/23) Replacement Julie Pieper Math/Communications, MIddle School to Special Education Instructor, Middle School (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Schyler Zuidema Elementary Instructor, Roosevelt to Elementary Instructor, Kennedy (23-24 Schl Yr) Replacement Leave of Absence: Casey Bushard, Instructional Coach, Lakeland (Approx 10/8/23 - 1/22/24) Extra Curricular Resignations: Caitlin Nicholas, Assistant Volleyball Coach (5/31/23) Retirement: Brian Brandt, Head Custodian, Middle School (6/7/23) Abigail Bustos, Food Service Assistant, Middle School (6/2/23) Christine Lindgren, Custodian, Kennedy (7/27/23) Jodi Neis, Special Education Paraprofessional, Senior High REVISED end date of 5/31/23 Agreements: - ABE Consortium Agreement - Facilities Agreement - 2023-2024 Revised SWWC Agreement Renewal Membership: - MSHSL Membership for 2023-2024 REPORTS 1. Business and Finance – None 2. Human Resources – Mrs. Windingstad reported staffing continues for the upcoming school year. We are in need of at least six special education teachers as well as teachers in our alternative sites in Math, Art, Science and ESL. We are considering international candidates as well. Non-certified staff will be the focus as the school year moves closer. Health Insurance Open Enrollment went amazingly and we received great feedback from staff. As of June 30th we will no longer be able to use or access our TimeClock system. We are in transition of Red Rover time tracking and have a backup plan ready to communicate later this week should the system not be 100% live. Lastly, Mrs. Windingstad reported that nearly 100 requests for summer unemployment have been completed. We anticipate more as summer school ends and others hear about the option. We are also seeing changes in probationary years for teachers amongst other things. These changes will significantly impact teacher negotiations that have begun. 3. Teaching & Learning – Mrs. Thomas reported the MN READ Act was passed with recent legislation. One of the first steps our district is taking is we are looking to hire a Literacy Lead. According to the legislation, this is a required position for districts to implement the READ Act. 4. Assistant Superintendent – Dr. Adams reported ALICE training was completed. It went extremely well and a lot was learned. Over the summer, we will work on developing a plan for implementation in school buildings. Principal evaluations wrapped up and next year he will add the final domains and growth plans. Dr. Adams reported he will be serving as the President for the Rotary Club beginning July 2023. 5. Superintendent - None ACTION ITEMS 1. Adopt Resolution Accepting Gifts/Donations – Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Scott Thaden to accept the donations from Music Matters ($4,000 – MacPhail Music Lessons), AIM ($300 – NHS student activity fund), Willmar District PTSA ($900.60 – Books and $7,764 – Roosevelt gym sounds system), Willmar Gymnastics Booster Club ($3,500 – Gymnastics student activity fund), Willmar Public Schools Foundation ($9,499 – Driving simulator and software for Drivers Education classes and $992.32 – P.E. clothing), Willmar Lake Rotary ($2,500 – REACH student activity fund), Willmar Public Schools Foundation ($3,100 – Busing to Moorhead), Willmar Sertoma Club ($250 – Bicycle Safety Program), 100 Yard Club ($5,000 – Support Middle School football program), MN Historical Society ($1,888 – Student fees for field trip to Fort Snelling through MacMillan Grant), Willmar Public Schools Foundation ($1,213.76 – Music Smart Board and Twins tickets), Anonymous (Flute and Violin, $400 value – Instruments for Music Matters), Darlene Schroeder (Instruments, $776.11 value – Instruments for Music Matters), Anonymous Donors (3 Trombone, 2 Saxophones, 2 Flutes, 4 Clarinet, 1 Bell kit, 3 Trumpet, 1 Drum). Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 2. Adopt Resolution to Recertify ISD 347 Population – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Scott Thaden to Adopt the Resolution to Recertify ISD 347 Population. Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the Resolution is available in the District Office) 3 2023-2024 Original Budget – Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Tammy Barnes to approve the 2023-2024 Original Budget as presented by Mrs. Haase. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. 4. Resolution to Commit Fund Balance – Middle School Building – Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Mary Amon to approve the Resolution to Commit Fund Balance for the Middle School Building Project. Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. 5. Resolution to Commit Fund Balance – ELA Curriculum – Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Jay Lawton to approve the Resolution to Commit Fund Balance for the ELA Curriculum. Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. 6. Submission of Review and Comment – Middle School Building Bond – Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Mary Amon to approve the Submission of Review and Comment for the Middle School Building Bond. Motion carried with a 7-0 vote. DISCUSSION ITEMS - Consideration of Operating Referendum - Consideration of Bond Referendum PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATED TO NON AGENDA ITEMS – None CLOSED SESSION – (under MN Statute 13.D.05; Subd. 3) Evaluate Performance of Individual (Dr. Jeff Holm, Superintendent) Subject to Board Authority Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Randy Frederickson to enter into closed session at 6:05 p.m. ADJOURN – Meeting adjourned at 6:31 p.m. (July 15, 2023) 240870