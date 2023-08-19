BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public School

BOARD OF EDUCATION Willmar Public Schools – ISD 347 Willmar, MN 56201 Minutes of the Regular School Board Meeting on July 10, 2023 Regular Board Meeting called to order by Chair, Justin Bos, at 4:30 p.m. Members Present: Mary Amon, Jay Lawton, Justin Bos, Tammy Barnes Mike Reynolds, Randy Frederickson, Scott Thaden Members Absent: Motion by Mary Amon, seconded by Scott Thaden, to approve the agenda. Motion carried. Motion by Randy Frederickson, seconded by Tammy Barnes, to approve the Consent Agenda. Motion carried. CONSENT AGENDA Minutes of the Regular Board Meeting on June 26, 2023 Payment of Bills and Wire Transfers for period ending June 30, 2023; totaling $4,555,241.08. Personnel Items: Appointments: Kyle Eckhoff, Physical Education/Health Instructor (8/22/23) Rehire Anne Edwards, Elementary Music Instructor, Lakeland (8/21/23) Replacement Cy Flick, Social Studies, Middle School (8/22/23) Rehire Jay LaPorte, Speech & Language Pathologist, Middle School (8/22/23) Rehire Carrie Ogdahl, Physical Education and Health Instructor, Area Learning Center (8/22/23) Replacement Kari Polman, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (8/31/23) Replacement Deana Schafer-Conway, Special Education Paraprofessional, Middle School (8/31/23) Replacement Cynthia Taylor, Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (8/31/23) Replacement Resignations: Amiah Akerson, Special Education Instructor, Roosevelt (8/11/23) Jane Juetten, Food Service Assistant, Middle School (6/21/23) Arielle Natzke, Special Education Instructor, Roosevelt (6/23/23) McKena Peterson, Cardinal Place (7/6/23) Madison Thorpe, Special Education Paraprofessional, Kennedy (6/21/23) Transfers: Amy Brown, from Library Clerical Area Learning Center to Special Education Paraprofessional, Middle School (8/31/23) Replacement Heidi Burton, Child Guide, Roosevelt to Special Education Paraprofessional, Roosevelt (8/31/23) Replacement Mike King, Custodian Middle School to Head Custodian Middle School (6/21/23) Replacement Leave of Absence: Callie Danielson, Elementary Instructor, Lakeland (Approx 9/5/23-11/21/23) Rob Flegel, Science Instructor, Senior High (8/24/23 -11/24/23) Allie Olson, Cardinal Place Billing Coordinator, Jefferson Learning Center (9/18/23-11/3/23) Christa Moller Pattison, Science Instructor, Senior High (Approx 10/14/23-12/4/23) Extra Curricular Resignations: Emily Schueler, Co- Swim and Dive Coach, Replacement Madeline Wertish, Head Girls Soccer, (6/22/23) Replacement REPORTS 1. Business and Finance – Mrs. Haase has been working on closing out the books for the fiscal year that ended on June 30th and getting ready for our annual audit. 2. Human Resources – Mrs. Windingstad reported we have moved to BCBS for health insurance and deductibles are being loaded now and will hopefully be loaded by the end of the week for the first wave of transition. The transition for time tracking to Red Rover has begun. We are in the process of replacing some of the wall clocks with iPad kiosks using older iPad that are not being used. Lastly, the legislative changes continue to unfold as time goes on. Our Q2 unemployment bill was just over $66,000 compared to Q2 last year of $2,400. We have had about 125 employees who have filed. We anticipate more will be filing now that summer school has ended. 3. Teaching & Learning – Mrs. Thomas reported during the 2023-2024 school year, the Teaching and Learning department will continue to be focused on ensuring we have effective teaching in every classroom. We are using two evidence-based approaches to support teachers in being effective. They are Standards-Based Learning and Educator Growth and Evaluation Processes. 4. Superintendent – Dr. Holm shared information about the budget task force meeting that was held on July 6th. He showed the board survey results from that meeting, which indicated that the task force was in support of pursuing an operating levy and bond referendum in the fall. ACTION ITEMS 1. Adopt Resolution Accepting Gifts/Donations – Motion by Mike Reynolds, seconded by Mary Amon to accept the donations from Willmar Public Schools Foundation ($570.49 – Bussing to Twins game), Willmar Fests Inc. ($300 – Working Willmar Fest Parade, Wrestling student activity fund). Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the resolution is available in the District Office) 2. 10 Year Long Term Facility Maintenance Revenue Plan, Expenditures and Statement of Assurances – Motion by Tammy Barnes, seconded by Scott Thaden to approve the Long Term Facility Maintenance Ten Year Plan and Resolution for its facilities for 2023-2024. Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the Resolution is available in the District Office) 3. Resolution Calling Referendum Election – Motion by Jay Lawton, seconded by Tammy Barnes to approve the Resolution Calling a Referendum Election on November 7, 2023. Motion carried with a 7-0 roll call vote. (A copy of the Resolution is available in the District Office) DISCUSSION ITEMS - Superintendent’s Evaluation PUBLIC COMMENTS RELATED TO NON AGENDA ITEMS – None ADJOURN – Motion to adjourn by Scott Thaden, seconded by Mike Reynolds. Meeting adjourned at 5:16 p.m. (Aug. 19, 2023) 250780