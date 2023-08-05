CITY OF WILLMAR Annual Disclosure of Tax Increment Districts for the Year Ended December 31, 2022 TIF District Description GM Dev. Legacy 15th St. Jennie O JH Herzog Ridgewater Block 25 Current Net Tax Capacity $20,298 $44,383 $32,348 $136,180 $66,018 $0 $0 Original Net Tax Capacity $770 $32,275 $784 $89,456 $1,411 $0 $0 Captured Net Tax Capacity $19,528 $12,108 $31,564 $46,724 $64,607 $0 $0 Principal and Interest Payment Due in 2023 $21,643 $13,465 $34,070 $44,214 $75,732 $0 $0 Tax Increment Received in 2022 $24,048 $14,521 $37,856 $49,127 $79,717 $0 $0 Tax Increment Expanded in 2022 $22,643 $14,465 $35,070 $45,214 $76,732 $0 $0 Month and Year of First Tax Increment Receipt Jun-19 Jun-19 Aug-21 Jul-16 Jul-22 Jun-24 Jun-24 Date of Required Decertification 12/31/2027 12/31/2034 12/31/2035 12/31/2024 8/1/2036 12/31/2049 12/31/2049 The total increase of property taxes to be paid outside the district, if fiscal disparities Option-A applies* $ NA $ NA $ NA $ NA $ NA $ NA $ NA *The fiscal disparities property tax law provides that the growth in commercial-industrial property tax values is shared throughout the area. In a tax increment financing district, this value sharing can either result in a decrease in tax increment financing district revenue or a tax increase for other properties in the municipality depending on whether the tax increment financing district contributes its share of the growth. Amounts displayed here indicate that the district did not contribute its growth in commercial-industrial property tax values and represent the resulting increase in taxes on other properties in the City of taxes payable in 2022. Leslie Valiant City Administrator City of Willmar 333 SW 6th Street Willmar, MN 56201 320-214-5160 (Aug. 5, 2023)