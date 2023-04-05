Department of Administration Real Estate and Construction Services Request for Proposal (RFP) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the State of Minnesota, Department of Administration, on behalf of the Minnesota Department of Human Services; Direct Care Treatment; Mental Health and Substance Abuse Treatment Services (MHSATS); Community Addiction Recovery Enterprise (C.A.R.E.) Program, requests Proposals for the lease of approximately 18,000 to 30,000 usable square feet of existing or newly constructed freestanding Building for an estimated 16 to 32 bed inpatient Supervised Living Facility, within thirty-five (35) mile radius from the intersection of Technology Drive NE and 16th Street NE in Willmar, Minnesota. All information and requirements regarding preparation and submission of a Proposal may be obtained at https://mn.gov/admin/business/vendor-info/real-estate/solicitations-announcements.jsp LATE BIDS WILL BE REJECTED. EMAIL BIDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. (April 5 & 12, 2023) 208587