DOVRE TOWNSHIP KANDIYOHI COUNTY STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING ON ESTABLISHING THE DOVRE TOWNSHIP REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town Board of Supervisors of the Town of Dovre, County of Kandiyohi, State of Minnesota, will meet at 5:45 p.m. on the 3rd day of April 2023 at the Dovre Town Hall to consider the establishment of the Dovre Township Redevelopment Agency pursuant to Minn. Stat. §§ 469.109 through 469.123, the Area Redevelopment Act. Federated Telephone Cooperative is arranging for the construction and installation of a broadband communications network and related facilities within the Township. The estimated cost of this project is $9,827,011. Federated Telephone Cooperative has received a “Border-to-Border Broadband Development Grant” from the State of Minnesota in the amount of $4,913,506 to finance a portion of the project. The terms of the state grant require a local match from Federated Telephone Cooperative, Kandiyohi County and the Townships of Arctander, Dovre, Lake Andrew, Mamre and St. Johns. The Township is proposing to establish the Dovre Township Redevelopment Agency for the purpose of providing a business subsidy to Federated Telephone Cooperative in the amount of $365.232 using American Rescue Plan Act and Township funds. Such persons who desire to be heard with reference to the proposed establishment of the Dovre Township Redevelopment Agency will be given the opportunity to be heard at this public hearing. Dated this 6th day of March 2023. /s/ Pat Jacobs Town Clerk (March 22, 2023) 205130