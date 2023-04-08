DOVRE TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PRELIMINARY PLAT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Dovre Township will hold a public hearing on May 1, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter. The application for development of this property requires a public hearing for a preliminary plat. The plat is known as Asche Addition and the legal description is on file at the Township. It is generally located adjacent to 19 th St NE. Interested parties are invited to attend the Public Hearing and comment, or written comments(s) can be submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office, 2196 66 th Street NE, Willmar, MN 56288 no later than noon on May 1, 2023. By Order of the Chairperson Marie Ostby (April 8, 2023) 211376