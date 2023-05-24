DOVRE TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PRELIMINARY PLAT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Dovre Township will hold a public hearing on June 5, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter. The application for development of this property requires a public hearing for a preliminary plat. The plat is known as Fostervold Addition and the legal description is on file at the Township. It is generally located adjacent to 30th Avenue NW. Interested parties are invited to attend the Public Hearing and comment, or written comments(s) can be submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office, 2196 66th Street NE, Willmar, MN 56288 no later than noon on June 5, 2023. By Order of the Chairperson Marie Ostby (May 24, 2023) 226538