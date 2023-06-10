DOVRE TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE OF JULY MEETING DATE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Dovre Township will hold a public hearing on June 22nd, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter. The application for development of this property requires a public hearing for a preliminary plat. The plat is known as Fostervold Addition and the legal description is on file at the Township. It is generally located adjacent to 30th Ave NW. Interested parties are invited to attend the Public Hearing and comment, or written comments(s) can be submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office 2196 66th Ave NE, Willmar, MN 56288 no later than noon on June 22, 2023. By Order of the Chair, Marie Ostby. Due to the Holiday, the July Town Board Meeting will be held on July 13, 6 p.m. at the Dovre Town Hall. (June 10, 2023) 231859