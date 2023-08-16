DOVRE TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING PRELIMINARY PLAT NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the Dovre Township will hold a public hearing on August 28, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. or as soon as possible thereafter. The application for development of this property requires a public hearing for a preliminary plat. The plat is known as Swan Lake Addition and the legal description is Lots 1 and 2, Block 1 TALLAKSON SWAN LAKE ADDITION. It is generally located on the south side of 40th Ave NE and the purpose of the plat is to adjust the lot lines between two existing lots. Interested parties are invited to attend the Public Hearing and comment, or written comments(s) can be submitted to the Town Clerk’s Office, 2196 66th Street NE, Willmar, MN 56288 no later than noon on August 28, 2023. By Order of the Chairperson Marie Ostby (Aug. 16, 2023) 249634