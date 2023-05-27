DOVRE TOWNSHIP ROAD IMPROVEMENT PROJECT BIDS CLOSE JUNE 20, 2023 KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN. NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic bids will be received by the Kandiyohi County Public Works Department, 1801 East Highway 12, Willmar, MN 56201, until 9:00 A.M. the 20th day of June, 2023, at which time bids will be opened and publicly read. Project SAP 034-592-003 includes grading, aggregate base, aggregate shouldering, bituminous surfacing, and storm sewer on 40th Avenue, 19th Street, and 15th Street in Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, MN. Combined estimated quantities of work are: Mobilization – 1 LS; Clearing and Grubbing – 1 LS; Excavation Common – 858 CUYD; Common Embankment (CV) - 762 CUYD; Excavation Subgrade - 3589 CUYD; Select Granular Embankment – 1403 CUYD; Stockpile Aggregate Class 5 (LV) – 2335 CUYD; Aggregate Base Class 5 – 2100 TON; Full Depth Reclamation - 7171 SQYD; Haul Full Depth Reclamation (LV) – 150 CUYD; Shoulder Base Aggregate Class 1 – 280 TON; Mill Bituminous Surface (1.5”) – 100 SQYD; Bituminous Material for Tack Coat – 673 GAL; Bituminous Mixture – 426 SQYD; Bituminous Mixture – 3309 TON; CS Pipe Culvert – 205 LF; 15” RC Pipe Culvert Class V – 40 LF; 36” RC Pipe Culvert Class III – 48 LF; 4” PE Pipe Drain – 300 LF; RC Pipe Sewer Class V – 338 LF; Casting Assembly – 7 EA; Construct Drainage Structure Design Special – 3 EA; Construct Drainage Structure Design 48-4020; - 4 EA; Concrete Curb and Gutter – 2494 LF; 6” Concrete Driveway Pavement – 451 SQYD; Install Mailbox Support – 23 EA; Traffic Control – 1 LS; Install Sign Type C – 8 EA; Sign Panels Type C – 25 SF; Silt Fence, Type MS – 1280 LF; Soil Bed Preparation – 1.5 ACRE; Common Topsoil Borrow – 150 CUYD; Seeding – 1.5 ACRE; Hydraulic Bonded Fiber Matrix –4500 LB, and other miscellaneous construction items. Kandiyohi County will receive and accept bids ONLY through QuestCDN.com via their electronic VirtuBid online bid service. A virtual bid opening will be held at the day and time of the bid closing listed above utilizing Microsoft Teams Meeting. NO PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Complete digital bidding documents are available at www.QuestCDN.com by entering Quest #8539406 on the ‘Search Projects’ page. To be considered a plan holder, register with QuestCDN.com for a free Regular membership and download the bidding documents in digital form at a cost of $22.00. Downloading the documents and becoming a plan holder is recommended as plan holders receive automatic notice of addenda, bid updates and access to vBid online bidding via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@QuestCDN.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital bidding documents and vBid questions. Contract documents may also be examined at: Hakanson Anderson, 3601 Thurston Avenue, Anoka, MN 55303. To access the electronic bid form, download the bidding documents and click the ‘Online Bid’ button or Online Bidding ‘Available’ button on the bid posting page. After the bid close, bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 for successful bid submission. A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must be uploaded with all bids. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the contractor have been predetermined. Read carefully the wage scales contained in the Special Provisions, as they affect this project. Attention is called to the fact that the contractor must comply with the Special Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions, contained in the proposal. The County Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects or technicalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the County. Melvin W. Odens, P.E. Public Works Director (May 27; June 3 & 10, 2023) 227208