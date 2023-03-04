Gennessee Township 2023 Annual Meeting a

Gennessee Township 2023 Annual Meeting and Election Notice The Annual Meeting and Election of Officers for Gennessee Township will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023 at the Atwater Community Center, 107 2nd Street N. Atwater, MN. Election polls will be open from 5 PM to 8 PM at which time voters will elect one Supervisor and one Treasurer. The Annual Township meeting will be held prior to the election at 4 PM to conduct all necessary business as prescribed by law. The alternate bad weather date will be March 21, 2023.. Roger Benson Gennessee Township Clerk (March 1 & 4, 2023) 197538