GRADING AND AGGREGATE BASE BIDS CLOSE JU

GRADING AND AGGREGATE BASE BIDS CLOSE JUNE 6, 2023 KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN. NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic bids will be received by the Kandiyohi County Public Works Department, 1801 East Highway 12, Willmar, MN 56201, until 9:00 A.M. on the 6th day of June, 2023, at which time bids will be opened and publicly read. Project SP 034-644-007 & SP 065-614-005, Reconstruction of CSAH 44 & CSAH 14 from 1324’ south of Kandiyohi/Renville County line to State Highway 7. Combined estimated quantities of work are: Remove Pipe Culvert – 2326 LIN FT, Remove Bituminous Pavement (P) – 72084 SQYD, Excavation-Common(P) – 175164 CUYD, Common Embankment (CV)(P) – 139005 CUYD, Aggregate Base Class 5 – 75172 TON, Coarse Aggregate Bedding (CV) – 471 CUYD, 15” CS Pipe Culvert – 836 LIN FT, 15” GS Pipe Apron – 26 EACH, 18” CS Pipe Culvert – 852 LIN FT, 18” GS Pipe Apron – 19 EA, 24” RC Pipe Culvert – 686 LIN FT, 24” RC Pipe Apron – 20 EACH, 48” RC Pipe Culvert – 172 LIN FT, 48” RC Pipe Apron – 4 EACH, 54” RC Pipe Culvert – 74 LIN FT, 54” RC Pipe Apron – 2 EA, 10” TP Pipe Drain – 540 LIN FT, 15” TP Pipe Drain – 277 LIN FT, Random Riprap – 90 TON, Rolled Erosion Prevention Category 20 – 36255 SQ YD, Silt Fence – 6400 LIN FT, Seeding – 42 ACRE, Hydraulic Matrix Type Bonded Fiber Matrix – 5320 LB, Mulch Material – 80 TON, and other construction items. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the Contractors have been predetermined and are subject to the Work Hours Act of 1962, P.L. 87-581 and implementing regulations. READ CAREFULLY THE WAGE SCALES AND DIVISION A OF THE SPECIAL PROVISIONS AS THEY AFFECT THIS/THESE PROJECT/PROJECTS The Minnesota Department of Transportation hereby notifies all bidders: in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 (Act), as amended and Title 49, Code of Federal Regulations, Subtitle A Part 21, Non-discrimination in Federally-assisted programs of the Department of Transportation, it will affirmatively assure that in any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement, disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded maximum opportunity to participate and/or to submit bids in response to this invitation, and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of race, color, disability, age, sex or national origin in consideration for an award; in accordance with Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 as amended, and Title 23, Code of Federal Regulations, Part 230 Subpart A-Equal Employment Opportunity on Federal and Federal-Aid Construction Contracts (including supportive services), it will affirmatively assure increased participation of minority groups and disadvantaged persons and women in all phases of the highway construction industry, and that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be provided to all persons without regard to their race, color, disability, age, religion, sex or national origin; in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.08 Unfair discriminatory Practices, it will affirmatively assure that on any project constructed pursuant to this advertisement equal employment opportunity will be offered to all persons without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, marital status, status with regard to public assistance, membership or activity in a local commission, disability, sexual orientation, or age in accordance with the Minnesota Human Rights Act, Minnesota Statute 363A.36 Certificates of Compliance for Public Contracts, and 363A.37 Rules for Certificates of Compliance, it will assure that appropriate parties to any contract entered into pursuant to this advertisement possess valid Certificates of Compliance. If you have employed more than 40 full-time employees in any state, on any single working day during the previous 12 months, you must have a compliance certificate issued by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights to bid on any job in this advertisement. Please contact the Department of Human Rights immediately if you need assistance in obtaining a certificate. The following notice from the Minnesota Department of Human Rights applies to all contractors: “It is hereby agreed between the parties that Minnesota Statute, section 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 are incorporated into any contract between these parties based on this specification or any modification of it. A copy of Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules, parts 5000.3400 to 5000.3600 is available upon request from the contracting agency.” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” “It is hereby agreed between the parties that this agency will require affirmative action requirements be met by contractors in relation to Minnesota Statute 363A.36 and Minnesota Rules 5000.3600. Failure by a contractor to implement an affirmative action plan or make a good faith effort shall result in revocation of its certificate or revocation of the contract (Minnesota Statute 363A.36, Subd. 2 and 3).” A minimum goal of 10.6% Good Faith Effort to be subcontracted to Disadvantaged Business Enterprises. Kandiyohi County will receive and accept bids ONLY through QuestCDN.com via their electronic VirtuBid online bid service. A virtual bid opening will be held at the day and time of the bid closing listed above utilizing Microsoft Teams Meeting. NO PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Complete digital bidding documents are available at www.QuestCDN.com by entering Quest #8446889 on the ‘Search Projects’ page. To be considered a plan holder, register with QuestCDN.com for a free Regular membership and download the bidding documents in digital form at a cost of $22.00. Downloading the documents and becoming a plan holder is recommended as plan holders receive automatic notice of addenda, bid updates and access to vBid online bidding via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@QuestCDN.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital bidding documents and vBid questions. To access the electronic bid form, download the bidding documents and click the ‘Online Bid’ button or Online Bidding ‘Available’ button on the bid posting page. After the bid close, bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 for successful bid submission. A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must be uploaded with all bids. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the contractor have been predetermined. Read carefully the wage scales contained in the Special Provisions, as they affect this project. Attention is called to the fact that the contractor must comply with the Special Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions, contained in the proposal. The County Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects or technicalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the County. Melvin W. Odens, P.E. Public Works Director (WWCT: May 13, 20 & 27, 2023) (WREM: May 14, 21 & 28, 2023) 223205