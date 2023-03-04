GRADING AND AGGREGATE BASE BIDS CLOSE MA

GRADING AND AGGREGATE BASE BIDS CLOSE MARCH 28, 2023 KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN. NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS: Electronic bids will be received by the Kandiyohi County Public Works Department, 1801 East Highway 12, Willmar, MN 56201, until 10:00 A.M. the 28th day of March, 2023, at which time bids will be opened and publicly read. Project CP 119-20, Reconstruction of CR 119 from US Highway 71 to CSAH 3. Combined estimated quantities of work are: Remove Pipe Culvert – 840 LIN FT, Excavation-Common(P) – 117090 CUYD, Common Embankment (CV)(P) – 187087 CUYD, Salvage Aggregate (SV) – 10588 CUYD, Salvage Topsoil (P) – 61911, Aggregate Base Class 5 – 58368 TON, 12’ x 9’ Precast Concrete Box Culvert – 140 LIN FT, 12’ x 9’ Precast Concrete Box End Section – 4 EA, Remove Existing Bridge – 1 LS, Coarse Aggregate Bedding (CV) – 94 CUYD, Sand Backfill(CV) – 2146 CUYD, 15” CS Pipe Culvert – 1604 LIN FT, 15” GS Pipe Apron – 51 EACH, 18” RC Pipe Culvert – 208 LIN FT, 18” RC Pipe Apron – 6 EA, 24” RC Pipe Culvert – 738 LIN FT, 24” RC Pipe Apron – 23 EACH, 48” RC Pipe Culvert – 84 LIN FT, 48” RC Pipe Apron – 2 EACH, 57” CS Span Pipe Culvert – 66 LIN FT, 57” CS Safety Apron – 2 EA, 10” TP Pipe Drain – 742 LIN FT, 12” TP Pipe Drain – 121 LIN FT, 4” Perforated PE Pipe Drain – 1740 LIN FT, 8” Perforated PE Pipe Drain – 1455 LIN FT, Random Riprap –155 TON, Filter Topsoil Borrow(CV) – 429 CUYD, Rolled Erosion Prevention Category 20 – 22015 SQ YD, Silt Fence – 6009 LIN FT, Seeding – 42 ACRE, Hydraulic Matrix Type Bonded Fiber Matrix – 5075 LB, Mulch Material – 75 TON, and other construction items. Kandiyohi County will receive and accept bids ONLY through QuestCDN.com via their electronic VirtuBid online bid service. A virtual bid opening will be held at the day and time of the bid closing listed above utilizing Microsoft Teams Meeting. NO PAPER BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED. Complete digital bidding documents are available at www.QuestCDN.com by entering Quest #8397696 on the ‘Search Projects’ page. To be considered a plan holder, register with QuestCDN.com for a free Regular membership and download the bidding documents in digital form at a cost of $22.00. Downloading the documents and becoming a plan holder is recommended as plan holders receive automatic notice of addenda, bid updates and access to vBid online bidding via QuestCDN. Contact QuestCDN Customer Support at 952-233-1632 or info@QuestCDN.com for assistance in membership registration, downloading digital bidding documents and vBid questions. To access the electronic bid form, download the bidding documents and click the ‘Online Bid’ button or Online Bidding ‘Available’ button on the bid posting page. After the bid close, bidders will be charged a fee of $42.00 for successful bid submission. A bid bond in the amount of five percent (5%) of the bid must be uploaded with all bids. Minimum wage rates to be paid by the contractor have been predetermined. Read carefully the wage scales contained in the Special Provisions, as they affect this project. Attention is called to the fact that the contractor must comply with the Special Equal Employment Opportunity Provisions, contained in the proposal. The County Board reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids and to waive any defects or technicalities therein and to award the contract in the best interest of the County. Melvin W. Odens, P.E. Public Works Director (WWCT: March 4, 11 & 18, 2023) (WREM: March 5, 12 & 19, 2023) 199446