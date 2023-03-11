Green Lake Township Election and Annual Meeting Elections for Township Board will be held Tuesday, March 14, 2023 5pm-8pm at their Boardroom at Prairie Meadows Learning Center in Spicer MN. Votes will be tallied immediately after elections and the Board of Canvass will verify the results at that time. One position for supervisor for a 3 year term and the position of Treasurer for a 2 year term will be up for election. The Annual Meeting of Green Lake Township will convene at approximately 8:05pm. In case of inclement weather, please listen to KWLM Snowdesk for any announcement concerning postponement. If there needs to be a postponement the election and meeting will be held at the same times at the same location on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Kristine Bengtson, Clerk Green Lake Township (March 11, 2023) 201906