HOLLAND TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS Notice of Ann

HOLLAND TOWNSHIP RESIDENTS Notice of Annual Meeting and Election of Officers Notice is hereby given to the voters of Holland Township, in Kandiyohi County, State of Minnesota, that the Annual Election of Town Officers and Annual Town Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 14, 2023. In case of inclement weather, the meeting and election will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. The Annual Meeting will begin at 3:00 PM to conduct all the necessary business of the township. Polls will open after the adjournment of the annual meeting, no later than 5:00 PM, and will remain open until 8:00 PM. Officers to be elected are one Supervisor for a three year term and one Treasurer for a two year term. The Board of Canvass will meet immediately following the close of polls at 8:00 PM to determine the results of the election, after which the March meeting of the township board will be held. The Annual Meeting and Election will be held in the Township office at 501 3rd St in Prinsburg. The Annual Meeting of the Board of Audit to review the financial records of the township will be held on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Township office. Dated February 15, 2023 Joann Swart, clerk Holland Township (Feb. 25; March 4, 2023) 196853