HOUSING CHOICE VOUCHER PROGRAM ACCEPTING WAITING LIST APPLICATIONS BEGINNING 05/12/2023 The Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (KCHRA) will be accepting waiting list applications for the Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) program beginning 5/12/2023, 8:00 am through 9/30/2023, 4:30 pm from households at risk of being homeless or displaced due to the Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority ending its Bridges Program, Bridges RTC Program and Shelter Plus Care Program. An applicant will receive five preference points if the head, spouse, or co-head is a current participant of the KCHRA’s Bridges Program, Bridges RTC Program or COC – Rental Assistance Program and will be verified by the KCHRA’s rental assistance payment made to a landlord on behalf of the participating household under one of the ending programs in the month of application for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. The Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority is located at 2200 23rd St NE, Suite 2090, Willmar, MN 56201. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. Eligible households can receive an application during the above dates in person or by calling (320) 235-8637 x2862 or email hra.receptionist@kcmn.us. Persons with disabilities are entitled to reasonable accommodation and should contact the office for further information. The KCHRA is an Equal Housing Opportunity agency. (May 10, 2023) 221755