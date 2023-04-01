Important Information Regarding Property Assessments The Board of Appeal and equalization for the Township of Kandiyohi in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, will meet from 5:00 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday April 12th, 2022 at the Kandiyohi Fire Hall. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization Sarah Gustafson - Clerk Kandiyohi Township 320-905-8240 (April 1 & 5, 2023) 196520