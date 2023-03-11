KANDIYOHI COUNTY SURPLUS LAND AUCTION TH

KANDIYOHI COUNTY SURPLUS LAND AUCTION THURSDAY, MARCH 30th, 2023 AT 10:00 AM ROBBINS ISLAND 4 SEASON SHELTER HIGHWAY 71 NORTH, WILLMAR, MN Kandiyohi County will be holding a live auction with an online bidding option for three parcels of land all located in the City/Township of Willmar, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. Auction to be held at the Robbins Island 4 Season Shelter, Highway 71 North, Willmar, MN, at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 30th, 2023. Parcel 1 4.51 Surveyed Acres (Tract 2 of Survey) Legal Description: Pt of SE ¼ of SE ¼ of Section 7, Twp 119, Range 35 Parcel 2 27.68 Surveyed Acres; 22+/- Tillable Acres (Tract 3 of Survey) Legal Description: Pt of S ½ of SE ¼ of Section 7, Twp 119, Range 35 Parcel 3 12.55 Surveyed Acres; 9.87 +/- Tillable Acres (Tract 1 of Survey) Legal Description: Pt of NW ¼ of NW ¼, Section 17, Twp 119, Range 35 See actual surveys for exact legal descriptions. Land Location Highway 12 West of Willmar to 45th Street NW. Parcel 3 is located at this intersection. North on 45th St NW to Parcels 1 & 2. Watch for auction signs. All Parcels have been surveyed. All Parcels subject to minimum bid requirements. Go to FladeboeLand.com for details. Melvin W. Odens, P.E. Public Works Director (March 11, 18, & 25, 2023) 201780