LAKE ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP ASSESSMENT NOTIC

LAKE ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP ASSESSMENT NOTICE Notice is hereby given that the Board of Appeal and Equalization of Lake Elizabeth Township, Kandiyohi County, will meet at the Atwater Community Center, 107 2nd St. N, Atwater, MN at 9:00 am on Thursday, April 6th, 2023 to determine whether property in this jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact the county assessor’s office. If you disagree with the value or classification after discussions with the county assessor’s office, you may appear before our township board of appeal and equalization. This board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the township board before any appeal is made to the county board of appeal and equalization. Bruce Lamecker, Clerk 320-444-8949 (March 25 & 29, 2023) 206558