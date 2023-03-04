LAKE ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF 2023 A

LAKE ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP NOTICE OF 2023 ANNUAL MEETING AND ELECTION OF OFFICERS Notice is hereby given to the qualified Voters of Lake Elizabeth Township, Kandiyohi County, that the 2023 Annual Township Meeting and Township Elections will be held on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at the Atwater Community Center, 107 2nd St. N, Atwater, MN. In case of inclement weather, the elections and meeting may be postponed until March 21st, 2023. The Annual Township Meeting will be held at 4:00 pm until 5:00 p’m. The Election Poll hours will be held At 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm, at which Time the voters will elect one Supervisor for a term of three years and a Treasurer for a1term of two years. The Board of Canvass will meet following the election. Bruce Lamecker, Township Clerk, 320-444-8949 (Feb. 25; March 3, 2025) 196739