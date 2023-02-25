North Fork Crow River Comprehensive Wate

North Fork Crow River Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan Amendment NOTICE is hereby given that the County Board of Commissioners of Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns, and Wright Counties, their respective County Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCDs) Board of Supervisors, the Board of Managers of the North Fork Crow River Watershed District and the Middle Fork Crow River Watershed District on behalf of the North Fork Crow River Watershed Planning Partnership Policy Committee has initiated a Comprehensive Watershed Management Plan amendment. A copy of the draft plan is available on the Wright SWCD website and can be found at http://wrightswcd.org/Water_Management/Plan%20Amendment_RevisedDraft_20230207.pdf A hard copy is also available at the Wright SWCD office for viewing. A 60-day comment period regarding the plan amendment is now open. All persons are invited to submit comments, written or verbal, that will become part of the official record. These comments will be considered when making final revisions to the Plan Amendment. All written comments shall be submitted to the following contacts by April 23, 2023. Luke Johnson District Manager Wright Soil and Water Conservation District luke.johnson@mn.nacdnet.net 311 Brighton Ave Ste C Buffalo, MN 55313 (763) 682-1933 Ext. 3 Steve Christopher Board Conservationist MN Board of Water & Sol Resources steve.christopher@state.mn.us 520 Lafayette Road North St. Paul, MN 55155 (Feb. 25, 2023) 197423