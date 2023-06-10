NOTICE Date: June 6, 2023 To: All Intere

NOTICE Date: June 6, 2023 To: All Interested Citizens, Organizations and Government Agencies From: Chad Kolstad, Infrastructure Unit Supervisor Drinking Water Protection Section Environmental Health Division Subject: Drinking Water System Project Loan Applicant: City of Atwater Loan Project No.: 1340001-10 The City of Atwater is applying for a construction loan under the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) drinking water revolving fund program and is, therefore, subject to the state environmental review process. This notice is to advise the public that MDH staff has reviewed the proposed project and has determined that preparing an Environmental Assessment Worksheet is not required. The loan applicant has solicited public comment on potential environmental consequences. After reviewing any comments received we conclude that construction and project implementation will lead to no significant environmental impact. The environmental summary included with this notice provides information on the existing and proposed drinking water infrastructure and associated environmental considerations. If there are comments about this environmental review process, they must be received within 15 days. They should be submitted to: Chad Kolstad Minnesota Department of Health P.O. Box 64975 St. Paul, Minnesota 55164-0975 Environmental Summary DRINKING WATER REVOLVING LOAN FUND Project Name Atwater – North Side Improvements Project DWRF Project Number 1340001-10 Project Proposer City of Atwater c/o Ms. Goldie Smith, Clerk Atwater City Hall P.O. Box 59 Atwater, Minnesota 56209 Project Location - Legal Description Sections 1,2 & 11, Township 119N, Range 33W City of Atwater, Minnesota Kandiyohi County Present Water System, Need, and Selected Alternative The City of Atwater’s existing water system consists of two wells, addition of chlorine, fluoride, and phosphates, a 100,000-gallon elevated storage tank, and distribution system piping. The distribution system piping in much of the project area has reach the end of their useful life and needs to be replaced. The proposed project consists of replacement of watermains, valves, and hydrants. Environmental Impacts The primary impacts of the projects are the short-term construction related disturbances such as dust and noise. The short-term impacts will be mitigated by the use of standard construction practices. Effective soil erosion and dust control measures will be carried out as often as necessary to prevent any dust or erosion that may be damaging to property, area vegetation, wildlife, adjacent lands, surface water bodies, or may cause a nuisance to persons in the vicinity. The project is not expected to result in any direct impacts (other than those listed above) to: threatened or endangered plant or animal species or their habitats; wetlands; flood plains; nearby farmland; historic, architectural, cultural, or archaeological features; shore lands; or air quality non-attainment areas. Public Participation Program The City of Atwater published the environmental review public notice in the West Central Tribune on April 12, 2023. No comments were received. Chad Kolstad Chad M. Kolstad, P.E. Minnesota Department of Health Infrastructure Unit Supervisor Section of Drinking Water Protection P.O. Box 64975 St. Paul, Minnesota 55164-0975 651-201-3972 chad.kolstad@state.mn.us (June 10, 2023) 231921