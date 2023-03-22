NOTICE Notice is hereby given that Fahlu

NOTICE Notice is hereby given that Fahlun Township will hold its Board of Review onWednesday, April 5, 2023 from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. at its town hall at 7442 – 71 st AVE SE, Willmar Mn. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in the jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect, please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification after this discussion, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization where this will be reviewed. You must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county board of Appeal and Equalization. Sarah Leshuk Fahlun Township Clerk fahluntownship@gmail.com (March 22 & 25, 2023) 205150