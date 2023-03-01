NOTICE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that the Board of Appeal and Equalization for the Township of Roseland in Kandiyohi County, State of Minnesota, will meet from 9:00-9:30 am. on Wednesday April 5th, 2023 at the Blomkest Community Center. The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether property in this jurisdiction has been properly valued and classified by the assessor. If you believe the value or classification of your property is incorrect please contact your assessor’s office to discuss your concerns. If you disagree with the valuation or classification alter discussing it with your assessor, you may appear before the local Board of Appeal and Equalization. The board will review your assessments and make corrections as needed. Generally, you must appeal to the local board before appealing to the county Board of Appeal and Equalization. (March 1 & 8, 2023) 192513