Notice of 45-day Public Comment Period/P

Notice of 45-day Public Comment Period/Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority’s 2023 Annual Plan, MTW Supplement, Capital Fund Program Annual Plan and Five-Year Plan are available for public review and comment. A copy of the plans can be reviewed at the office of the Kandiyohi County HRA, 2200 23 rd St. NE, Suite 2090, Willmar, MN or by calling (320) 235-8637 ext 2855. Comments can be directed to the Executive Director at the HRA address. A public hearing to consider the adoption of the plan will be held on May 10, 2023, 12:15 pm at the Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2057 Willmar, MN. (WWCT: March 25, 2023) (WREM: April 2, 2023)