Notice of 45-day Public Comment Period/P

Notice of 45-day Public Comment Period/Public Hearing Notice is hereby given that the Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority (KCHRA) is accepting comments to a proposed significant amendment effective 05/15/2023 to its Housing Choice Voucher Program Administrative Plan to add a local preference for households currently participating in the KCHRA’s Bridges Program, KCHRA’s Bridges To Bridges Program or KCHRA’s COC-Rental Assistance Program who are at-risk of being homeless or displaced due to the termination of the programs. A copy of the amended Plan can be reviewed at the Kandiyohi County HRA office, 2200 23rd St. NE, Suite 2090, Willmar, MN or by calling (320) 235-8637 ext 2855. Comments can be directed to the Executive Director. A public hearing to consider the amendment will be held May 10, 2023, 12:15 pm, Kandiyohi County Health and Human Services Building, Room 2057, Willmar, MN. (WWCT: March 25, 2023) (WREM: April 2, 2023) 206604