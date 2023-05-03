NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR LIVESTOCK FEED

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR LIVESTOCK FEEDLOT PERMIT Notice is hereby given per Minnesota Statutes, Chapter 116, that the Deerview Dairy LLLP has made application to the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and Kandiyohi County for a permit to construct or expand a feedlot with a capacity of 500 animal units or more. The feedlot facility is located in the NE ¼ of Section 18 of Whitefield Township in Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. The existing facility consists of a milk parlor area, a holding barn area, a total confinement free-stall barn, a total confinement calf barn, a partial confinement calf barn and an open lot area that are currently permitted to hold 380 dairy cattle (> 1,000 lbs.), 40 dairy heifers and 37 dairy calves. Existing manure is being stored in earthen basins, bed packs and short-term field stockpiles. The existing feedlot facility is permitted for 567.4 animal units. The proposed expansion to the feedlot facility will not consist of the addition of animal holding areas or manure storage areas, only an increase in animal unit capacity. The existing animal holding areas will have the capacity to house a total of 650 dairy cattle (>1,000 lbs.), 20 dairy cattle (