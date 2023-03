NOTICE OF DOVRE TOWNSHIP ANNUAL MEETING Notice is hereby given to the qualified voters of Dovre Township, County of Kandiyohi, State of Minnesota that the annual town meeting will be held At 7:00 PM on Tuesday, March 14th, 2023 at the Dovre Town Hall. In case of inclement weather, the meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 21st. (Feb. 15 & 25, 2023) 191842