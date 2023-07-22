NOTICE OF HEARING ON A PETITION TO VACAT

NOTICE OF HEARING ON A PETITION TO VACATE PUBLIC EASEMENTS Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar City Council will conduct a public hearing on August 7th, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at Willmar Municipal Utilities building located at 700 Litchfield Ave SW, Willmar, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to hear reasons for and against vacating City easements in Lots 2, 3, 4 and 5, Bock 2 The Water View Business Park. This petition to vacate has been initiated by Steve Kuepers. This vacation is to remove utility easements that are no longer needed to provide services to the property. The property has since been replatted, and there are new public easements to provide services to the buildings on site. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described area are hereby notified of the public hearings. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320-905-0012 or gmotta@willmarmn.gov. Thank you. July 19, 2023 Date Justice Walker Director of Planning (July 22, 2023) 243035