NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A CON

NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 07, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Office Building (Conference Room #1, main floor), 333 6th St. SW, Willmar, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to hear reasons for and against a conditional use permit requested by Keupers Inc., to allow a multi-family residential development on parcels 95-841-0110, 95-841-0120, 95-841-0130, 95-841-0140, located on lots 2, 3, 4, 5, Block 2, The Water View Business Park Second Addition. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described property are hereby notified of the public hearing and that they may appear in person or be represented by counsel to be heard on this matter. June 7, 2023 Date Justice Walker Director of Planning (May 20, 2023) 225467