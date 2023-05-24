NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A CON

NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT (PUD) Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 07th, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Office Building (Conference Room # 1 main floor), 333 6th St. SW, Willmar, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to hear reasons for and against a conditional use permit requested by Justin Paffrath, for a planned unit development (PUD) for sixteen tiny home located on 14th Ave SE, on the parcels 95-672-1000, 95-672-1010 and 95-672-1020. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described property are hereby notified of the public hearing and that they may appear in person or be represented by counsel to be heard on this matter. The Planning Commission meeting agenda and packet can be found on the City’s website Calendar (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. Thank you. (May 24, 2023) 226388