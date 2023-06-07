NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A MAJ

NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A MAJOR SUBDIVISION Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Office Building (Conference Room #1, main floor), 333 6th St. SW, Willmar, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to hear reasons for and against a major subdivision approval. It is to allow the development of the Park Rail industrial region, in the city of Willmar MN. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described property are hereby notified of the public hearing. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. The Planning Commission agenda can be found on the Calendar on the home page of the City’s website (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. (June 7, 2023) 231291