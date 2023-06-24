NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A MAP AND TEXT AMENDMENT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Office Building (Conference Room #1, main floor), 333 6th St. SW, Willmar, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to hear reasons for and against a map and text amendment. This is a city-initiated Map and Text Zoning Amendment that creates the GB-3 (General Business District 3) from the split of GB in GB, GB-2 and GB-3. This zoning is a more industrial related business, located in areas that already have the tendency for industrial uses, but not as heavy as the uses located in I-1, I-2 and I-3. This zoning is located on certain portions of Hwy 12, close to industrial area and on north, throughout the Hwy 71. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described area are hereby notified of the public hearings. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. The Planning Commission agenda can be found on the Calendar on the home page of the City’s website (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. (June 24, 2023) 236139