NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A TEX

NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A TEXT AND MAP AMENDMENT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, July 5th, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Office Building (Conference Room #1, main floor), 333 6th St. SW, Willmar, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to hear reasons for and against a map and text amendment. This is a city-initiated Map and Text Zoning Amendment that changes uses for the General Business District. This change is part of the split of the General Business District in three different zonings. The GB (General Business District) is related for smaller business, located on 1st Street S, between Willmar Avenue and Hwy 12 and on Litchfield Ave SW, between 7th and 11th Streets and on Lakeland Dr NE, east side, on Trentwood Estates. The General Business District would keep in general retails, neighborhood businesses in a more walkable and neighbor environment, according to uses specified on the new uses table and new lot size and setbacks. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described area are hereby notified of the public hearings. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. The Planning Commission agenda can be found on the Calendar on the home page of the City’s website (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. (June 24, 2023) 236135