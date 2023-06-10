NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A ZON

NOTICE OF HEARING ON A REQUEST FOR A ZONING AMEDMENT Notice is hereby given that the City of Willmar Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. at the City Office Building (Conference Room #1, main floor), 333 6th St. SW, Willmar, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing. It is to hear reasons for and against a zoning map amendment changing zoning from Agricultural, in the parcel 95-914-2610 located on the Northeast corner of 12th St NE and Wilmar Ave SE, to be rezoned as Limited Business. The zoning amendment request was initiated by Bethesda, file 23-06 on May 22, 2023, proposing develop multilevel, accessible senior housing complex. All property owners or residents living in the vicinity of the above-described property are hereby notified of the public hearing. An interested person may attend in person or may be represented by a counsel to be heard on this matter. The Planning Commission agenda can be found on the Calendar on the home page of the City’s website (www.willmarmn.gov). If you have questions, contact the Department of Planning and Development Services at 320- 905-0012. (June 10, 2023) 231447