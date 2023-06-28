NOTICE OF HEARING ON PROPOSED ASSESSMENT Notice is hereby given that the Town Board of Dovre Township, Kandiyohi County, Minnesota, will meet at 6:00 p.m. on the 13th day of July 2023, at the Dovre Town Hall to pass upon the proposed assessment of costs to repair and improve 8th Street NE. The area proposed to be assessed is all those properties abutting or having direct or indirect access to said roads in Dovre Township. The proposed assessment roll is on file for public inspection by contacting the Town Clerk. The total amount of the proposed assessment is $441,000. Adoption of the proposed assessment by the Town Board may be taken at the hearing. Written or oral objections will be considered at the meeting. No appeal may be taken as to the amount of the assessment unless a written objection, signed by the property owner, is filed with the Town Clerk prior to the hearing or presented to the presiding officer at the hearing. An owner may appeal an assessment to the District Court pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 429.081 by serving written notice of the appeal upon the Town Chairperson or Town Clerk within thirty (30) days after the adoption of the assessment and filing such notice with the District Court within ten (10) days after service upon the Town Chairperson or the Town Clerk. The Town Board may consider adopting a deferment policy at this public hearing pursuant to Minnesota Statutes Section 435.193 through 435.195. Minnesota Statutes Section 435.193 through 435.195 authorize a Town Board to defer the payment of assessments against homestead property owned by persons 65 years of age and older, or who are retired because of permanent and total disability under circumstances where it would be a hardship for such person to make the assessment payments. When deferment of the special assessment has been granted and is terminated for any reason provided in that law, all amounts accumulated plus applicable interest become due. If the Town Board adopts a deferment policy any assessed property owner meeting the requirements of this law may, within 30 days of the confirmation of the assessment, apply to the Town Clerk for the prescribed form for such deferral of payment of this special assessment on said owner’s property. June 22, 2023 /s/ Pat Jacobs, Clerk (June 28, 2023)237015