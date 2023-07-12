NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORE-CLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the followir19 described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 29,2004 MORTGAGOR: Andrea H Balboa and Benny L Balboa, Wife and Husband. MORTGAGEE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded October 29, 2004 Kar1diyohi County Recorder, Document No. 522064. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Asslgnee: Minnesota Housing Finance Agency. Dated October 29, 2004 Recorded October 29, 2004, as Document No. 522065. TRANSACTION AGENT: NONE TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: NONE LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: U.S. Bank National Association MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 516 12th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201 TAX PARCEL 1.D. #: 950067210 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5, Block 111, First Addition to the City of Willmar, according to the map or plat thereof on file or of record Office of the County Recorder In and for Kandiyohi County, Minnesota. COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $8,5,553.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $59,159.50 That prior ·to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; PURSUANT lo the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described properly will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DA TE AND TIME OF SALE: April 25, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and truces, If any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage Is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property Is not redeemed under section 580.23 Is 11 ;59 p.m. on October 25, 2023, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case ii is the next weekday, and un• less the redemption period is re-Pursuant to the provlsfons of Minnesota Statutes 580.07. the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM al the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Streel NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and stale. Dated: April 26, 2023 Minne_sota Housing Finance Agency MortgageefAssignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN. DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. AUomeys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6B88 135-23-001732 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (May 3, 2023) 219730 NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 8, 2023, at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 2201 23rd Street NE, Willmar, MN, in said county and state. Dated: July 6, 2023 Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WEINGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 135-23-001732 IN THE EVENT REQUIRED BY FEDERAL LAW: THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (July 12, 2023) 240089