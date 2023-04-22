NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: August 6, 2014 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $118,979.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Alejandro Ramirez, single man MORTGAGEE: Heritage Bank DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: August 11, 2014 Kandiyohi County Recorder Document Number: 621108 LOAN MODIFICATION: Dated: June 26, 2018 Recorded: July 23, 2018 Document Number: 652096 Dated: June 1, 2021 Recorded: July 9, 2021 Document Number: 679051 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: U.S. Bank National Association Dated: August 6, 2014 Recorded: August 11, 2014 Kandiyohi County Recorder Document Number: 621109 Transaction Agent: Not Applicable Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: Not Applicable Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Heritage Bank Residential Mortgage Servicer: U.S. Bank National Association COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi Property Address: 714 9th St SW, Willmar, MN 56201 Tax Parcel ID Number: 95-006-3070 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 5 of Block 78 in First Addition to Town (now City) of Willmar AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $138,654.45 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: June 06, 2023 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 2201 Northeast 23rd Street, Willmar, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on December 6, 2023, or the next business day if December 6, 2023 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: April 14, 2023 MORTGAGEE: U.S. Bank National Association Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052689-F1 (April 22, 29; May 6, 13, 20, 27, 2023) 214429