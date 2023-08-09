NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTI

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: March 25, 2016 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $127,645.00 MORTGAGOR(S): Mitchell D Ellingson, an unmarried man, and Cathy J Sammons, an unmarried woman MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Nations Direct Mortgage, LLC dba Motive Lending, its successors and assigns DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded: March 30, 2016, Kandiyohi County Recorder Document Number: 633912 LOAN MODIFICATION: Dated: June 21, 2018 Recorded: August 15, 2018 Document Number: 652666 ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: And assigned to: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Dated: February 13, 2017 Recorded: February 21, 2017, Kandiyohi County Recorder Document Number: 641016 Transaction Agent: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. Transaction Agent Mortgage Identification Number: 1006118-0000071841-3 Lender/Broker/Mortgage Originator: Nations Direct Mortgage, LLC dba Motive Lending Residential Mortgage Servicer: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Kandiyohi Property Address: 728 7th Street Southwest, Willmar, MN 56201 Tax Parcel ID Number: 95-006-3370 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lot 7, Block 80, First Addition to the City of Willmar AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE: $120,676.04 THAT all pre-foreclosure requirements have been complied with; that no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that this is registered property; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above-described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: September 21, 2023, at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: County Sheriff`s office, 2201 Northeast 23rd Street, Willmar, Minnesota to pay the debt secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any, on said premises and the costs and disbursements, including attorney fees allowed by law, subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns. If the Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. §580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. §580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on March 21, 2024, or the next business day if March 21, 2024, falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. Mortgagor(s) released from financial obligation: NONE THIS COMMUNICATION IS FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED. DATED: August 4, 2023 MORTGAGEE: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC Wilford, Geske & Cook, P.A. Attorneys for Mortgagee 7616 Currell Boulevard, Suite 200 Woodbury, MN 55125 (651) 209-3300 File Number: 052826-F1 (Aug. 9, 16, 23 & 30; Sept. 6 & 13, 2023) 247700